Letter to District 3 constituents, April, ’24: The county budget, cuts and efficiencies

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

Working to create efficiencies in County systems is challenging. We pay taxes and expect to maximize the benefits. In balancing the budget, the low hanging fruit has been picked which is projected to bring in 5 million dollars in savings. How do we get to a balanced budget for the rest of the deficit?

Cuts will be made. When I was a teacher, the mantra was always keep cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. Where in the County do cuts come from that won’t affect our safety or wellbeing or the wellbeing of our neighbors? It is often said that we will make things more efficient. We make things more efficient by listening to better ideas and acting. This means changing policies that are outdated or overly bureaucratic and procedures that maximize how people work. There is no silver bullet that will solve the budget problems with one stroke.

I have attended Planning and Building Services and Environmental Health stakeholder meetings. In those meetings, definitions were discussed, processes explained, and suggestions were heard. In follow up discussions with the department heads, the ideas shared by constituents are being incorporated where and when possible.

In talking with constituents and employees, ideas on how to make things better abound. People bring their solutions to me in various ways. Why can’t a partial tax be paid when a person shows up at the tax collector’s office with a check? How do we most efficiently lower our energy consumption, transition the County’s fleet to electric vehicles, and install solar panels over structures or parking lots with little capital outlay? We are working on these endeavors.

Efficiencies are happening. A year ago, the cannabis department was a mess. It was incredibly poorly run. With new leadership and issues and policies being dealt with in the General Government Committee, the staff has flourished, people are getting their state licenses, and costs are down. I used to field several complaints about the department every day. Now I might go a month without issues and when they do arise, the department communicates clearly with constituents and the Board.

There will be a Talk with the Supervisor Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 at Brickhouse Coffee in Willits. I am available by email [email protected] or phone 707-972-4214.

John