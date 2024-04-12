Mendocino Flavors: New crêperie opens in Ukiah, replacing Lili Pad; new beers and dining menus and more tasty food and drink news

Fresh-picked strawberries from Mist Farm on April 12, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/11/23 — Even with the threat of rain on the horizon this week, spring is here, which means farm stands are popping up and farmers’ markets are moving past winter produce to showcase spring finds. One of those personal favorites are strawberries, which Mist Farm in Mendocino reported having as of today, Fri. April 12. “They may be small, they may be a little green, but they sure do taste delicious!” the farm declared on its Instagram, together with a box of tempting berries on display. You can read a feature about Mist Farms from our friends at Word of Mouth here.

A sweet crêpe from Crepas Cafe in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

Crepas Cafe opens in Ukiah, taking over Lili Pad space It appears Lili Pad, a cafe in downtown Ukiah, has been flipped into Crepas Cafe, a crêperie, sandwich and coffee shop. Lili Pad served gourmet sandwiches, crêpes and ice cream. In late 2023 the restaurant changed ownership and eventually closed briefly only to reopen this week as Crepas Cafe. The interior now has a French vibe with marble tables, wicker chairs and cafe-style seating outside. The new menu features sweet and savory crêpes that range in price from $9.50 to $14. There is a small sandwich menu, primarily chicken-centric, featuring sandwiches from the old Lili Pad menu ($14-$15). There is also a coffee menu, including hot and cold drinks sourced from Black Oak Coffee ($4.75-$6.25). It appears Ukiah now has two options for Mexican-style coffee drinks — in addition to El Mitote Café, now caffeine freaks can get their fix for super sweet and Instagram-worthy coffee drinks at Crepas Cafe, including a mocha made with Abuelita hot chocolate ($5.75). There are also strawberry milk-based drinks ($2-$4.50). Ice cream is also available. The cafe is only open for limited hours as part of its soft opening, so follow it on Instagram for more updates. Crepas Cafe, Mon-Fri, 5-9 p.m., 311 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-1446, crepascafe.squarespace.com.

A bottle of Westward Whiskey and the new Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin. (Courtesy photo)

North Coast Brewing releases new whiskey barrel-aged Old Rasputin Fort Bragg’s North Coast Brewing Company released its latest experiment with its legendary Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout: a whiskey barrel-aged edition. The new, limited edition Old Rasputin was created in partnership with Oregon-based distillery Westward. In April 2022, the distillery shipped American Oak barrels, previously filled with Westward Whiskey Original, to North Coast Brewing, which then filled the barrels with Old Rasputin. One year later, the brewery is presenting its latest creation: a 12.2% ABV stout with robust whiskey notes and hints of vanilla and dark chocolate. The Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin is available at the brewery and select retailers. Learn more about it here.

Chef-owner Alan Molina in the kitchen at Mica in December 2023. (Courtesy of Stacie Imerone-Lynch)

Mica introduces new menu items

Mica Restaurant & Bar, which opened in Ukiah in December, recently released an updated menu curated by executive chef and owner Alan Molina. In the dining room, new appetizers include a mahi-mahi crudo ($18), shishito peppers ($12) and squash dip ($12). The menu also includes expanded salad offerings: a Ceasar salad ($15) and a spring salad ($10). A pork tenderloin ($25) is the latest entree addition and one new dessert is also offered: yuzu cheesecake ($12). The more casual pub menu has also expanded. Bao buns have been replaced by mahi-mahi ceviche ($20). Shishito peppers are also available as an appetizer. In addition to a new sourdough B.L.T. ($13). There are two new salads: butter lettuce ($13) and an Asian salad ($15), both with optional protein add-ons for a $5 upcharge. Mica is also available by DoorDash. Mica Restaurant & Bar, Mon-Sun, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 1180 Airport Park Blvd., Ukiah, (707) 621-9107, micaukiah.com.

New “Munckin Menu” for the little ones at the Munchery

A week after launching a new dinner menu, the Munchery in Willits has launched its first menu for children. Even though I am childfree, it’s a menu that stands out among most in the area – fresh locally sourced foods as opposed to the usual chicken tenders and french fries. For breakfast, kids can enjoy french toast sticks ($8), a bullseye (toast with a fried egg in the middle – $6), a munchkin plate (egg, house potatoes, toast and protein of their choice – $10) or Vander’s berry crêpe with Nutella ($6). Lunch offerings include a cheese quesadilla ($6), grilled cheese ($8), a John Ford Beef hot dog ($7), chicken slider ($10) and a Wagyu beef slider ($10), both served with fries. Dinner also includes the hot dog, butter noodles with chicken, mushrooms or broccolini ($10), a burger with Fonsen Cattle Beef ($11), and a steak dinner ($18). The Munchery, 1797 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 941-0028, themuncherywillits.com.

Bell peppers at a farmers market. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market seeking vendors, season starts May 19

The newly founded Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market is seeking vendors to participate in its inaugural season. The new market, located at the junction of U.S. Route 101 and State Route 175, will take place every 2nd and 4th Sundays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first market will be May 19. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Dine out and support the Mendocino Coast Humane Society, April 15-16

Mountain Mike’s will host a dine and donate with 20% of dine-in and to-go orders benefiting the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. You must mention the Humane Society to ensure your purchase counts. Apr. 15-16, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 898 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9999.

Annual barbecue to support Hopland Volunteer Firefighters, May 4

Enjoy a hearty meal of barbecued chicken and tri-tip with proceeds benefiting Hopland Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets include entrees, sides, soft drinks and live music from the Pulsators. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. May 4, 5 p.m., $30 adults, $15 children ages 6-12, 21 Feliz Creek Rd., Hopland.

April register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports local grange

Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support Redwood Valley Grange #382. Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

April register round-up in Willits supports the county’s museum

In Willits, customers at Mariposa Market can round-up their grocery purchases to support Friends of the Mendocino County Museum. The nonprofit’s mission is “to represent the people of Mendocino County by providing support for the Museum through advocacy and financial assistance.” Mariposa Market, Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630.

The tap room at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Small but equally important updates In Boonville…Anderson Valley Brewing Company's taproom is now open seven days a week. In Fort Bragg…Mendocino Cooking Company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week. Happy anniversary! In Ukiah…Parducci Wine Cellars is offering 50% off glasses of wine and 30% off charcuterie every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. In Willits…Smokin G's and Big D's BBQ reopens on Apr. 22, 11-4 p.m. (or sell-out).