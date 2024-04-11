Mendocino County Featured Pet: Blizzard

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 4/11/23 – This week’s featured pet is Blizzard, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Blizzard is a three-month-old mixed breed male.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Blizzard is an energetic, ULTRA-adorable puppy who’s always on the go. Like puppies big and small, this adorable guy will need proper training, attention, and socialization, in order to become a well-mannered adult dog and beloved family member. And of course, LOADS of TLC! Blizzard enjoys playing with toys and seems to know sit. Blizzard is three to four months old and thirtyish pounds. We’re guessing he will be a large adult!

You can read more about Blizzard here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.