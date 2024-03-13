Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/24 – St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, Mar. 17 — but the festivities in Mendocino County, including celebrations, fundraisers and food offerings, will take place all this week. At the top of the list, find live music and special events by date. At the bottom, find a list of food purveyors offering special menus, pop-ups and other Irish-themed food and drink offerings. Sláinte!

Did we miss an event or food offering? Email details to [email protected].

Live music, dinners and special events

Thursday, March 14

Parking Lot Kitchen – St. Paddy’s Day Dinner – Pick up a supper to enjoy at home for one, two or four people comprising corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, garlic bread and desserts. Proceeds benefit Redwood Community Services. $40-$150, 4-6 p.m., Orchard Campus, 631 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, buy tickets here.

Friday, March 15

Bards of a Feather – Annapolis residents Jim and Sharon Lieberman perform Irish tunes. Guinness will be on tap and a special food menu offered. All ages, 5:30 p.m., Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Saturday, March 16

Corned beef and cabbage fundraiser – Enjoy a supper of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots and a dessert while raising funds for Albion Little River Fire Department Auxiliary. A cash bar will be available and live Celtic music will be performed. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., $25 per adult, $10 per child ages 6-12, free for children under 6, Whitesboro Grange, 35210 Navarro Ridge Rd., Albion.

St. Patrick’s Day Eve Dinner – Roll With It catering will serve a hearty Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Guinness beer will be available on tap. All ages, 5:30 p.m. until sold out, Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735. Reservation can be made via [email protected].

St. Patrick’s Day Party – Four local bands, including Bryn & Blue Souls, The Wazlos, Metal Health and Buckridge Packet, perform as part of a benefit to help the Arena Theater purchase updated music equipment for concerts. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, learn more here.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – Dance the night away to DJ Ross. The evening includes giveaways and drink specials. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Buckhorn Bar, 76360 Covelo Rd., Covelo.

St. Patrick’s Day Party – Join San Francisco-based six-piece funk band Night Animals for a night of St. Patrick’s fun. The band performs originals and covers. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Sunday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast – Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County is partnering with the Redwood Valley Grange and Redwood Valley Calpella Fire Department to host a mutual pancake breakfast fundraiser. All ages, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., $12 per adult, $6 per child age 12 and under, Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Rd., Redwood Valley, buy tickets here.

Patterson’s Pub – Mendocino County’s only Irish pub will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with special food and plenty of fun. 21 and over only, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., 10485 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-4782, pattersonspub.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Community Walk – Dress up in green and join the community on a walk along the Great Redwood Trail. 11 a.m. Meet at the Commerce Drive entrance in Ukiah.

St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Lunch – Enjoy a lunch of corned beef and cabbage with proceeds benefiting local charities, vocational scholarships, and the Lions Community Hall. Onsite dining is from 12-2 p.m. and includes a raffle and no-host bar. Curbside pick-up is also available from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All ages, $25, Fort Bragg Lions Hall, 430 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, buy tickets here.

St. Patrick’s Day at T-Up Ukiah – Wear green and get $5 off a round of mini golf at T-Up Ukiah. The snack bar will be serving special green snacks and treats. 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Ukiah Brewing Company – UBC will serve corned beef in addition to its regular menu. Bobby Daley & Friends will play Irish folk music from 7-9 p.m. The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.

Lions of the North – Sacramento-based Celtic band Lions of the North performs Celtic folk, sea shanties and originals. The hotel will serve green beer, Irish cocktails and food. All ages, 6 p.m., $5, the Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com.

The corned beef Reuben at Mariposa Market. (Courtesy photo)

Irish-themed food and drink offerings for takeout and at restaurants

El Mitote Café – Northern California’s only Mexican coffee stand is offering two special St. Patrick’s Day drinks: the pot of gold Redbull bomb (gold glitter, vanilla, Redbull and whipped cream) and a green matcha cold brew. Now through Mar. 17. 403 Talmage Rd., Ukiah, elmitotecafe.com.

Kemmy’s Pies – Willits pie maker Kemmy’s is offering sweet Irish coffee cream pies and savory corned beef and cabbage pot pies now through Mar. 31. Kemmy’s Pies, 299 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 367-5498.

Mariposa Market – The deli at Mariposa Market is offering a corned beef Reuben sandwich made with nitrate- free corned beef, homemade thousand island dressing and Schat’s caraway rye bread. It’s available now through Mar. 17. 500 S. Main St, Willits, (707) 459-9630, mariposamarket.com.

Roundman’s Smokehouse – Every customer that purchases a corned beef will receive a free 8 oz. tub of housemade colcannon, a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes and cabbage. Now while supplies last through Sunday, Mar. 17. 412 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-5954, roundmans.com.

Sip Wine Bar – Fort Bragg’s only wine bar has a special wine cocktail, the lucky charm, made with blueberry-infused sparkling wine and orange juice topped with a rainbow candy. Available now through March 31. 142 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 409-5003.