The Mendocino Setlist: April 8-14

Wednesday, April 10

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 3-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

John Reischman and the Jaybirds – Bluegrass legend John Reischman and his band, the Jaybirds, perform a benefit concert for KZYX. All ages, 7-9:30 p.m., $35, Little River Inn, 7901 CA-1, Little River, buy tickets here.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.