The Mendocino Setlist: April 8-14

MENDOCINO Co., 4/8/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, April 8
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, April 9
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, April 10
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 3-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
John Reischman and the Jaybirds – Bluegrass legend John Reischman and his band, the Jaybirds, perform a benefit concert for KZYX. All ages, 7-9:30 p.m., $35, Little River Inn, 7901 CA-1, Little River, buy tickets here.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Thursday, April 11
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, April 12
Queer Country – Local band Queer Country performs alt country originals and covers with vocal harmonies, rhythm and electric guitars, pedal steel and banjo. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Steve Jahelka – Steve Jahelka performs energetic renditions of acoustic covers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers with a modern twist. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Friends Anonymous – Northern California-based punk band Friends Anonymous performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, April 13
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
BlackRen – Pianist and vocalist Paul Blackwell and saxophonist Bob Aranguren comprise the group BlackRen. They perform interpretations of lesser known jazz tunes and originals. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Cavewoman – Alternative rock band Cavewoman performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Glory Dayz – Cover band Glory Dayz celebrates the best classic rock-n-roll from the ‘60s to the 2000s. Their collective experience includes working with some of music’s greats such as Hall & Oates, Huey Lewis, Beach Boys, Paul Anka, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion and more. The band’s frontman is Frankie Adel of the cult band Sha Na Na. Don’t miss this chance to relive your Glory Days and enjoy a fun-filled evening of dancing and entertainment. All ages, 7 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., $5, Sports Attic 2, 247 E Perkins St, Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Johnny Young – Local musician Johnny Young performs originals and covers. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Sunday, April 14
Jolente De Maeyer and Nikolaas Kende – Violinist Jolente De Maeyer and pianist Nikolaas Kende will perform works by Beethoven, Lera Auerbach, Arvo Pärt and Fritz Kreisler. All ages, 4 p.m., $40 in advance, $45 at the door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.