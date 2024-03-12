Annual Battle of the Bloody Marys brings out the best in coast bartenders

LITTLE RIVER, CA, 3/12/24 – Hundreds of bloody mary enthusiasts gathered at the Little River Inn’s Abalone Room on Sunday, Mar. 9, for the 4th Annual Battle of the Bloody Marys, a fundraiser for MendoParks. The event drew bartenders from throughout the Mendocino Coast who crafted creative bloody mary cocktails, all with the hopes of winning one of the battle’s coveted awards.

Locals and visitors attended the sold-out event, with cocktail enthusiasts from as far away as Yolo, Marin and Sonoma counties in attendance. For many, the battle is an annual tradition. One guest, a Fort Bragg resident, provided a pro tip for preparing for the sipping of numerous acidic, tomato-laden beverages: take a Pepcid before you start.

Each attendee was assigned a red or green card, which allowed them to taste five or six different bloody marys. Many guests attended with a drinking buddy, which provided the chance to try all the bloody marys by sharing each other’s drinks.

Advertisements

Bartenders flocked around assigned tables, each which had a dump bucket for unconsumed drinks, a water station for refreshment and glass-rinsing, and a trash can to discard uneaten garnishes. Some contestants were solo while others comprised teams of two or more bartenders, in which each team member was assigned a specific task (salt, mixing, garnishes) to help the bloody mary-making process move smoothly.

Attendees flocked around the tables to watch the bartenders use pre-made mixes, Griffo Distillery Vodka and a bounty of garnishes to create their cocktail. After sipping and nibbling on each bloody mary, guests submitted their entries for the “People’s Choice” award. A group of guest judges tasted through all entries to award the “Best Garnish,” “Most Creative,” and “Best Use of Heat” awards.

Advertisements

Patterson’s Pub at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

The HarborView Bistro & Bar at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

Eaton Good’s entry at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

Jonathan Ashworth a.k.a. Blood on the Water at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

MacCallum House at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

Dick’s Place at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

Jonathan Darrow a.k.a. It’s Just Booze at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

Bartender Vinnie Montana a.k.a. VINtage Bloody at the 2024 Battle of the Bloody Marys on March 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Little River Inn)

All the competitors put forth their best effort to impress the attendees and judges alike, including local establishments Flow Restaurant, Patterson’s Pub, Little River Inn, Milano’s, HarborView Bistro & Bar at the Noyo Harbor Inn, Dick’s Place and the MacCallum House Inn. Independent bartenders, most of whom offer their services for private events, included Eaton Good, VINtage Bloody a.k.a. Vinnie Montana, Blood on the Water a.k.a. Jonathan Ashworth and recent Las Vegas transplant Jonathan Darrow a.k.a. It’s Just Booze.

Of the seven bloody mary’s I sampled, two quickly stood out as favorites. And to little surprise, both went on to win awards.

Bartenders JoJo and Josh celebrate winning the “People’s Choice” at the Milano Bar after the Battle. (Photo: Courtesy of Slippy)

Winning the “People’s Choice” and “Most Creative” awards was the Milano, the beloved dive bar in Fort Bragg. Bartenders JoJo and Josh guided guests through their bloody mary-making process with charm and big smiles. As for the drink, it comprised a mildly spicy yet herbaceous mix and a glass rimmed with crushed chicharon and salt. Attendees could choose their own adventure regarding garnish: a tangy prawn ceviche with a jalapeno or a heat-packed skewer with a shrimp, jalapeno and a topper of a chorizo-stuffed habanero. Between the team’s friendliness and the delicious beverage, it is no surprise they won People’s Choice.

The judge’s award for “Best Use of Heat” went to Flow, which was my hands-down favorite bloody mary of the competition. A crew of four bartenders created what I consider the epitome of the bloody mary taste-wise: spicy, tangy and chock-full of that umami you can only get from Worcestershire sauce. The rim was dipped in Tajin. On top was a skewer comprising a perfectly cooked shrimp, a juicy piece of pineapple (a perfect fruit to cut through the spiciness of the drink), a blood orange and other fresh fruits. I’m not a bloody mary enthusiast, but this is the bloody mary that converted me.

Unfortunately, I did not have a chance to taste the over-the-top bloody mary crafted by the three-person team at the HarborView Bistro & Bar the Noyo Harbor Inn that won “Best Garnish.” However, it made quite an impression visually and showcased the decadent garnishes that bloody mary’s have become known for — it was basically a salad on a skewer and included a topper of seaweed and a deviled egg. A meal in a glass and the talk of the attendees.

Advertisements

The annual Battle of the Bloody Mary’s at the Little River Inn benefits MendoParks, a nonprofit based in Mendocino that “supports 10 state parks in Mendocino County through educational activities, park improvements and operations of Visitors Centers,” according to its website. The organization raises thousands from the event, which is one of its major annual fundraisers in addition to the Mushroom, Wine and Whiskey Train and the Urchin Festival. The Battle is part of the annual Whale Festival.