Mendocino County live storm updates: Winter storm to bring hail and 10 or more inches of snow; State of California sends extra emergency response teams to county (updated 8:31 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

3/1/24 8:31 a.m. — The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a special weather statement for Leggett and Piercy for wind gusts up to 30 mph. and the possibility of pea sized hail. The service recommends seeking shelter in a sturdy structure to stay safe.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/24 – A winter storm has arrived on the North Coast from Alaska, bringing rain and snow. The biggest impact is expected overnight on Friday, Mar. 1 into Saturday, Mar. 2, when snow is forecast for northern Mendocino County and eastern parts of the county. Mendocino County could see 10 or more inches in higher elevations, including along U.S. Route 101. Areas as low as 1,000 feet in elevation are also expected to see heavy snow at times, particularly in northeastern Mendocino County, including Round Valley. Hail is also possible throughout inland Mendocino County Friday and Saturday.

As a result, National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather watches for large portions of inland Mendocino County. The storm is expected to bring dangerous road conditions, especially along mountain passes, and possible power outages. NWS Eureka is asking folks to avoid travel, if possible.

For the first time this season, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) has prepositioned fire personnel in Mendocino County to provide additional emergency response support, if needed. The additional personnel include five engines, a dozer and a loader.

As of now, there are no major power outages and all major roads and highways are open. If you are planning to travel, please prepare with emergency equipment such as blankets, water and food. If you plan to travel north to Trinity or Del Norte, bring snow chains. You can check your route on the Caltrans Quickmap here.

You can read our prior coverage, which includes a robust forecast and tips on being prepared and staying safe, here. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: