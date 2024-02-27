Winter storm starting Thursday, Feb. 29 to bring snow, rain, wind and possible hail to Mendocino County

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/27/23 – March is coming in like a lion as a winter storm is anticipated to bring snow, rain, wind and possibly hail to Mendocino County starting Thursday, Feb. 29. The most impactful weather is expected Friday, Mar. 1 and Saturday, Mar. 2 before transitioning into light showers followed by partly sunny conditions on Sunday, Mar. 3.

Most of inland Mendocino County is under either a National Weather Service winter weather watch or a winter storm warning due to expected dangerous weather conditions. Areas above 1,000 feet in elevation could see between two and seven inches of snow, with mountain passes seeing up to 20 inches and wind gusts of up to 40 mph, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Advertisements

Other parts will see heavy rain, a mix of rain and snowfall, gusty winds and the possibility of hail — so batten down the hatches.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s still to come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

Advertisements

A winter storm warning, followed by a winter weather watch, in place for Covelo, Round Valley

Covelo and Round Valley can expect heavy snow Friday through early Sunday, resulting in National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) issuing three different weather alerts for the area. The storm will start out with rain and high winds on Thursday, Feb. 29, resulting in a wind advisory in place from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph at high elevations can be expected.

A winter storm warning has been issued for northeastern Mendocino County interior areas, including Round Valley, and northern Lake County, starting Friday, Mar. 1 at 4 p.m. through Saturday, Mar. 2 at 10 a.m. NWS Eureka forecasts that elevations above 2,500 feet will experience heavy snow between four and seven inches with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

After the winter storm warning expires at 10 a.m. on Saturday, a winter storm watch will go into effect until 4 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 3. NWS Eureka forecasts elevations above 1,000 feet will at times experience heavy snow. Higher elevations could see between eight and 16 additional inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

With these alerts come travel impact concerns from NWS Eureka: “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Tire chains may be necessary if traveling through mountain passes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.” NWS Eureka advises that all travel be delayed if possible.

Advertisements

Winter storm watch in effect for Willits, Laytonville, Leggett, Potter Valley and Highway 101

Parts of northwestern and central inland areas of the county are under a wind advisory and winter storm watch. The wind advisory is in place on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph at high elevations can be expected.

Northwestern and central inland areas of Mendocino County, including Willits, Laytonville, Leggett and Potter Valley are under a winter storm watch from 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 2 until 4 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 3. This also includes two high elevation summits on U.S. Route 101: Ridgewood Summit (a.k.a. Willits Grade) and Rattlesnake Summit near Laytonville.

Advertisements

NWS Eureka anticipates that “Heavy snow is possible for elevations above 1,000 feet. Total snow accumulations between six and 12 inches possible at highway pass level. Up to 20 inches at higher elevations. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.”

Travel along U.S. Route 101 is expected to be impacted, and NWS Eureka advises all travel should be delayed. Visibility could drop as low as 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.

Advertisements

Ukiah, Hopland and Redwood Valley also under a winter storm watch

Rainy conditions start on Thursday, however, river flooding is not expected for the Russian River near Hopland.

Wintry weather will also impact the southeastern Mendocino County inland region resulting in Ukiah, Hopland and Redwood Valley being under a winter storm watch from Friday, Mar. 1 at 10:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 3.

According to NWS Eureka, “Heavy snow is possible for elevations above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations between two and six inches possible, more at high elevations” from Friday evening through late Saturday night. The weather service warns that “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.”

The coast and Anderson Valley will be rainy

Advertisements

The entire Mendocino Coast can expect rainy conditions starting Thursday. Windy conditions are also likely on Thursday, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chances of showers will continue through Sunday morning before turning mostly cloudy.

Anderson Valley will see showers on Thursday and Friday. Saturday could see a mix of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. Showers will continue until partly cloudy conditions prevail on Sunday. The Navarro River is not expected to reach flood stage.

Travel conditions will be dangerous

As mentioned above, road conditions will be treacherous along many roads. Conditions will decline rapidly on Friday along U.S. 101 at the Willits Grade (Ridgewood Summit) and northwards through Laytonville (Rattlesnake Summit), where snow is forecast starting in the evening and into Saturday night. In addition to northern U.S. 101, the following State Routes are likely to experience delays or closures due to snow, downed trees and power lines and traffic collisions:

State Route 1 west of Leggett

State Route 20 west of Willits

State Route 175 east of Hopland

State Route 162 south of Covelo

State Route 253 west of Ukiah

Travel is not recommended Friday and Saturday if possible along these roads. If you must travel, mountain pass forecasts are available here. You can find resources on staying safe while traveling during winter weather here.

Advertisements

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources below to keep you updated. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Advertisements

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll keep you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

Finally, be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area. Stay safe out there!

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Advertisements

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: