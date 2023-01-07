Winter weather resources for Mendocino County and beyond: flooding, power outages, road closures, and essential info

MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/23 — For more than six years here The Mendocino Voice, we’ve provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, road closures, and other emergency situations. Beyond updates on current conditions, we’ve published information on preparedness and prevention, compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of natural disasters, and the ensuing economic crisis and mental duress that can come with these emergencies.

As these events become more frequent, we have put together a general information guide to help you navigate and prepare for emergencies, first focused on wildfires, and now on winter weather and floods, below. We’ve also included past articles and resources which are still relevant and useful, and have been aggregated and organized here. We know it’s not always easy to find current and accurate information in the middle of an emergency, and so we hope this guide will help keep you stay prepared and informed during whatever winter weather may come.

We recommend bookmarking this page as these are useful resources during many different kinds of emergencies, and there are the links to official sources. This guide is specifically focused on Mendocino County, and so does not include links to Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma, although we have included a number of state and national resources so you can find information about specific locations wherever you may be.

What has helped you? Please comment or contact [email protected] if there are any resources we’ve missed so we can include them here.

Here’s our emergency “need to go” wildfire guide, for the warmer months.

Emergency offices, public safety and public health resources:

Mendocino County 24/7 suicide hotline and other crisis resources

Mendocino County Behavioral Health resources, warm line Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm: 707-472-2311

Project Sanctuary, free resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, 24/7 contact lines: (707) 463-4357 for the inland county area, and (707) 964-4357 for the coast

Local agencies within Mendocino County: Many local jurisdictions and fire departments post updates on their social media pages

Albion Little River Fire Protection District on Facebook

Anderson Valley Fire Department on Facebook

Brooktrails Township on Facebook

City of Fort Bragg on Facebook

Fort Bragg Police Department on Facebook

Hopland Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook

Leggett Valley Fire Department on Facebook

City of Point Arena on Facebook and Instagram, weather page

South Coast Fire Protection District (Gualala) on Facebook

City of Ukiah on Facebook

City of Ukiah Police Department on Facebook

Westport Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook

City of Willits on Facebook

Willits Police Department on Facebook

Weather conditions, alerts and forecasts:

Flooding and debris info:

Road information, current closures and incidents:

PG&E and other power information and outages:

Storm Safety Tips from PG&E:

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.

Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer to prevent food spoilage.

Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.

Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

Other PG&E tips can be found at: Safety and Preparedness, Storm Safety, and Safety Action Center.

Animal related resources:

County of Mendocino Disaster Preparedness for Animals page

Mendocino Wildlife Association wildlife rescue resources page

Marine Mammal Center marine animal rescue page

ASPCA’s site here for pet preparedness

Sandbags and other resources: Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

