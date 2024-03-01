How to cast your vote in Mendocino County’s primary election on May 5

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/24 — California’s statewide primary is on March 5, and includes a number of open seats in Mendocino County. Ballots will be accepted in person, at a drop box, or by mail as long as the ballot is postmarked by March 5 and received by March 12. If you have not received your ballot, have not located it, or if your ballot may contain an error, then Friday March 1 — today — is the last day you can request a new Mendocino County ballot sent by mail.

Anyone who cannot locate their ballot or needs a new one should contact the elections office to assess the options. Otherwise, if you are registered to vote and need a ballot, you will be able to go to a polling place or the elections office in Ukiah to receive and drop off your ballot. You can contact the elections office at 707-234-6819 or by email at [email protected].

Due to the incoming storm, county officials are encouraging voters who plan to vote by mail to return their ballots as quickly as possible to avoid delays.

You can read our ongoing coverage of the primary election here. Here’s the official announcement with details on drop-off boxes and polling stations around the county:

With Election Day quickly approaching and with the probability of storms in Mendocino County, we want to remind voters to vote and return ballots at their earliest convenience.

Friday will be the last day The Elections Office can mail ballots out to County residents. If you cannot locate your ballot; contact the Elections Office and staff will assist you with determining your options for casting a vote. The Elections Office can only count a ballot that is accompanied by your signature. Voters are reminded to put their return address on the envelope in which you mail your ballot and sign the envelope. Voters can visit a Polling Place on Election Day or come into the Elections Office at 501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, any day prior to Election Day to get a ballot. If a person wishes to pick up a ballot for their spouse, that person must bring an authorization note from their spouse.

Election law requires voted ballots be mailed by Election Day, preferably with a post mark, and received in by the Elections Office within 7 days of Election Day, or by March 12, 2024 to be counted. With the probability of storms voters may consider mailing their ballots prior to Election Day. Ways to return your ballot include taking your ballot to a Polling Location listed below on Election Day; using one of the Ballot Drop off location also listed below or mailing via USPS.

If you have any questions, please call us at 707 234-6819 or email us at [email protected]

OFFICIAL BALLOT DROP OFF BOXES

WILL BE OPEN THROUGH 8PM ELECTION DAY

CITY OF WILLITS Drive-up 111 E COMMERCIAL ST – WILLITS 24/7 CITY OF FORT BRAGG by front door 416 N FRANKLIN ST – FORT BRAGG 24/7 CITY OF POINT ARENA Drive-up 451 SCHOOL ST – POINT ARENA 24/7 MENDOCINO CO ADMIN BLDG Drive up 501 LOW GAP RD – UKIAH 24/7 CITY OF UKIAH Drive-up 300 SEMINARY AVE – UKIAH 24/7 MENDOCINO CO FAIRGROUNDS OFFICE 14400 HWY 128 – BOONVILLE – M-F 9AM – 4PM

MENDOCINO COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS – OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY:

THURSTON AUTO PLAZA 2800 N STATE ST – UKIAH BROOKTRAILS COMMUNITY CENTER 24860 BIRCH ST – WILLITS MENDOCINO FIRE – MEETING ROOM 44700 LITTLE LAKE RD — MENDOCINO TRAINING CENTER 8207 EAST RD – REDWOOD VALLEY WILLITS COMMUNITY CENTER 111 E COMMERCIAL ST – WILLITS LITTLE RIVER INN- ABALONE ROOM 7901 HWY 1 – LITTLE RIVER NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH 750 YOSEMITE DR – UKIAH LAYTONVILLE LIONS FIRE HALL 44920 WILLIS AVE – LAYTONVILLE CHAPEL OF THE REDWOODS 31201 COMPTCHE UKIAH RD – COMPTCHE THE ADMIN CENTER – CONF RM “A” 501 LOW GAP RD – UKIAH C.V. STARR CENTER 300 S LINCOLN ST – FORT BRAGG MENDOCINO CO FAIRGROUNDS DINING ROOM – BOONVILLE UKIAH SENIOR CENTER BARTLETT HALL – 495 LESLIE ST – UKIAH FB VETERANS MEMORIAL BLDG 360 N. HARRISON ST – FORT BRAGG VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BLDG 451 SCHOOL ST – POINT ARENA POTTER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL MULTI PURPOSE RM. 10401 MAIN ST – POTTER VLY CASPAR COMMUNITY CENTER 15051 CASPAR RD – CASPAR SOUTH COAST FIRE DEPARTMENT 39215 CHURCH ST – GUALALA HOPLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT 21 FELIZ CREEK RD – HOPLAND SAINT MARY’S CHURCH – PARISH HALL 900 S. OAK ST., UKIAH ROUND VALLEY JUSTICE COURT ELECTION DAY ONLY – DROP OFF ONLY 76270 GRANGE ST – COVELO