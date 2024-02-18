O’Neill: Four new lambs and a spiderweb of connections (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].

In the depths of winter, life begins anew. Seeds sprout, the landscape grows green, and the gardens are beginning to take shape for the year. Yesterday we had 4 lambs born, the first ones in our small flock that arrived from Meadow and Paulo last summer. We have one buck, two ewes and two yearling males, and now 4 female lambs. All looked healthy when we checked on them yesterday afternoon, so it’s with hope and a little trepidation that I prepare to head to the ranch for morning chores today after I finish writing.

It feels serendipitous that both ewes birthed on the exact same day and at almost the same timing; there were no lambs during chores yesterday morning, but by afternoon chores all four had arrived. We stood, watching the lambs in their hut while the driving rain and wind battered our raingear, grinning at each other over the joy of new life. As in all first times, we’re unsure and hopeful, asking Meadow for advice and wondering about the best courses of action. It feels good to experience this new joy, and my mind is full of thoughts about sheep, pasture, rotations, fencing and management.

I’m also reveling in the connections between farms, the deep friendships formed and the systems of mutual support. Amber and I had a brief sojourn to the coast to visit our friends at Mist Farm in Mendocino, and came home with two coolers full of the most gorgeous Little Gem head lettuces I have ever seen. My production of salads needs another week to catch back up, and the Mist lettuces are such a treat that I’m super excited to share them!

Like a spiderweb, the connections reach out between us, in community, and in local foodscape. I’m always paying attention to what other farmers are growing, what they have available, and what the needs are here locally. I’m quick to try to fill a niche, and I love being able to gather produce from farms and distribute it to family, friends and community. Food has become a passion for me, and helping create more access to the good things that are grown and raised in our region has become my life’s work.

As we enter our 14th year of CSA and farmers market, I’m focusing on distribution and sales channels as much as I’m prepping beds, sowing seeds and planting crops. I’ve come to realize that I can’t grow nearly the amount of food that I would like to on my limited space with my limited time, but that the effort I put into coordination and networking with other farms helps create opportunity for produce to flow from farms to customers.

I keep thinking about the interconnectedness of agriculture, of humanity. To farm is to rely on customers to purchase the results of our labors, otherwise the farm doesn’t last. To eat is to be in connection with farms, or to grow for oneself. We rely on other farmer friends for produce that we don’t grow ourselves and for beef, and for the grocery store for assorted amenities. The web of connection makes me feel both supported and humbled, knowing that I can’t do it all myself, but also that I don’t have to.

This past week we finished the repairs on the storm damaged tunnels, including finally rebuilding the farmstand tunnel that collapsed in the snow last winter. We got new parts at a discount because Farmers Friend LLC offers free shipping and 50% off for storm repairs, which was crucial for us being able to afford the replacements. Brother Lito and I accomplished the teardown and new construction in a matter of a few hours; when you work together day in and day out for years, you learn to anticipate the steps and the rhythm of the work moves quickly along. As I age, I find a tradeoff between slowly increasing physical limits and greater skill and capacity for smart work. Having the right tools and know-how makes jobs easier than they once were, and I feel excited about how the farm looks and my plans for spring.

Looking out the window I see an incredible sunrise lighting up the mackerel sky, pink shading on the undersides of the clouds delighting my eyes. Though we are still under heavy wind advisory and rain forecast for the day, things are currently calm and mild. I’ll soon bundle up and head out for chores, hoping to find 4 healthy, happy little lambs. As always, much love and great success to you in your journey!