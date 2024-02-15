CalFresh replacement benefits available after Feb. 3 storms and outages for Mendocino County and other California residents

MENDOCINO Co., 2/15/24 — People who receive CalFresh benefits and lost power during the February 3 storms can apply for replacement benefits from the California Department of Social Service until March 4, 2024. The announcement comes from the United States Department of Agriculture, which has extended the window to apply for replacement benefits for those who were impacted by the storms in Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, and Ventura counties.

To get more information or apply for the replacement, go to www.fns.usda.gov/disaster.

Here’s the announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture with additional details:

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making it easier for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) operators affected by historic winter storms to feed children and seniors during this time of great need. This is one of many recent steps USDA has taken to ensure California residents in need have food to eat.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved a California Department of Social Service (CDSS) request for a waiver relating to CACFP operations impacted by a winter storm. Under the waiver approval, CACFP institutions and sponsoring organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties may serve meals in a non-congregate setting, adjust the time of meal service, and allow parent and guardian meal pick up. The waiver is effective through March 9, 2024, or until participants return to in-person instruction or day care.

Additionally, USDA has approved CDSS’ request to waive the 10-day reporting requirement for replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that were lost as a result of power outages due to the winter storms that began Feb. 3, 2024. The waiver approval applies to residents of Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, and Ventura counties and will be in effect through March 4, 2024.

For more information on FNS assistance during times of disaster, visit www.fns.usda.gov/disaster.