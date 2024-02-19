California primary elections: Mendocino County ballots were mailed on Feb. 16

MENDOCINO Co., 2/18/24 — The ballots for California’s primary elections, which include a number of Mendocino County offices, were mailed out on Feb. 16, according to a county press release. The announcement comes after a number of incorrect ballots were mailed to county voters on February 5, which was attributed to a vendor error.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their ballot or who has yet to receive a corrected ballot should call 707-234-6819. People who have not yet registered to vote and want to vote in the March 5 primary election have until this Tuesday, February 20, to register, and if you have moved since the last election, you should also make sure your address is updated. You can register to vote and check your registration here.

Registered voters should also have received a sample ballot, and state voter information guide. Here’s our previous reporting on the county’s ballot error. The county’s announcement about the new mailing is below.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY BALLOTS MAILED FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Post Date: 02/16/2024 3:30 PM

Mendocino County is committed to making sure every vote counts. You should have received your corrected ballot or will receive it soon. If you have any questions or concerns about your corrected ballot, please call (707) 234-6819.

