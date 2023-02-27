Mendocino County live storm updates Feb. 27: “Blizzard like” weather; SR 101  closed from Redwood Valley to Garberville; closures on SR 175, 253 and 128; school closures

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/27/23 — Portions of Mendocino County are waking up to heavy snow and rain once again as a third winter storm pummels the region. As a result, road closures across the county are increasing and State Route 101 is closed throughout the majority of the county from Redwood Valley to Garberville.

Northbound Ridgewood Grade the morning of Monday, Feb. 27.

Road conditions

The State Route 101 corridor is becoming increasingly littered with reports of vehicle accidents and heavy snow. As a result, the entire highway is closed from N. State St./Uva Dr. just northwest of Redwood Valley to Garberville in Humboldt County. State Route 253 is closed from the junction with SR 128 to Ukiah due to snow.

Additionally, State Route 1 is fully closed from State Route 271, just west of Highway 101, to Cottaneva Creek just north of Rockport, due to dangerous road conditions, including downed trees and power lines. There is no estimated time of reopening. Additionally, a portion of State Route 271 is closed from Reynolds Overcrossing, south of Piercy, to State Route 101, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

In the southern part of the county, State Route 128 remains closed due to hazardous conditions from Robinson Creek in Anderson Valley to the Sonoma County line near Cloverdale. State Route 175 is also closed from Buckman Dr. east of Hopland to State Route 29 also due to snow. There is no estimated time of reopening for either of these closures. Drivers can track state road conditions here.

The South Coast Fire Protection District asks that people not travel on Fish Rock Road due to dangerous conditions unless absolutely necessary. The district cleared over 500 trees from the road, however, debris and heavy snow still abound. Travelers that use the road should use chains and have a four-wheel drive vehicle.

School closures and power outages

The following schools are closed on Monday, Feb. 27 due to weather and road conditions: La Vida Charter School, all Laytonville Unified schools, Sherwood School, Whale Gulch School, Willits Elementary Charter School, and Willits Charter School. Round Valley Unified has a late start with classes starting at 10:15 a.m at the elementary and middle school and 10:30 at the high school. Willits Unified is closed for the day.

Over 1,185 PG&E customers are without power in the county, with the largest outages in Leggett, Laytonville, Round Valley, Hopland, and unincorporated areas of western Ukiah. This is a decrease from Sunday, Feb. 26. For many customers, it could be another day or two before power is restored due to road and weather conditions, which, according to PG&E, can make it challenging for PG&E crews to access areas or work safely. Monitor outage conditions here.

What to expect with weather-wise Monday, Feb. 27

Heavy snow will continue in the mountains today Monday, Feb. 27, and may occasionally touch down in interior valley areas. According to National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka), the heaviest snow will fall this morning creating “blizzard like” conditions followed by showers into the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 28, bringing possible thunderstorms and hail. The wet weather will subside on Wednesday, bringing dry conditions and cold temperatures.

Inland regions, especially along the State Route 101 corridor, will continue to see the brunt of this current storm system with snow blanketing primarily the northern part of the region from Redwood Valley to Piercy. Snow may continue to fall as low as 1,000 ft. in some areas, however, mountainous areas and highway ridges including Ridgewood Grade and Rattlesnake Summit into Tuesday morning.

Much of the area remains under a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, including Willits, Leggett, Laytonville, Covelo, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, and Hopland. The wind advisory has expired. The entire Mendocino Coast is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article — plus we’ll keep you updated throughout the storm, which is expected to last until Feb. 28. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark.

NWS Eureka is collecting your snow reports during this storm with the amounts, time, location, and elevation — you can submit snow reports here. If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Mendocino County’s many microclimates mean the weather conditions may vary based on your location, especially by elevation. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the storm’s original forecast in our previous article about this storm, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

