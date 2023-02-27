The Mendocino Setlist: February 27-March 5

MENDOCINO Co., 2/27/22 – Wintry weather may clogging roads across the county, but the storm of local music concerts continues. Highlights this week include the opening of T-Up, a mini and virtual golf center and event venue in Ukiah. T-Up is presenting a weekend residency featuring acclaimed saxophonist Bill Saxton and sultry jazz singer Paula Samonte. Talented singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore also tour the county, playing two American Roots concerts featuring originals and covers. Finally, McCarty’s Pub in Redwood Valley will celebrate the lives of musicians from throughout the region who recently passed with over ten bands and some of our most talented local musicians. It’s a touching afternoon filled with great music, stories and food.
Monday, February 27
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Wednesday, March 1
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Thursday, March 2
Steven Bates with Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steven Bates performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics” alongside fellow musician Laurelee Brown who performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs as part of the 1st Thursday Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. Free with donations accepted, 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Friday, March 3
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, no cover, 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
3 Point Hitch – Singer-songwriter Katharine Cole performs with her Americana band 3 Point Hitch. All ages, no cover, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Bill Saxton & Paula Samonte – Legendary jazz saxophone player Bill Saxton performs with singer Paula Samonte for a night of vocal jazz. They will be accompanied by pianist John Simon, bassist Pierre Archain, and drummer Gabriel Yañez. All ages, $50, 7-9:30 p.m., T-UP Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888. Tickets available here.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.
Saturday, March 4
Musicians Memorial – Over 10 local bands perform throughout the day celebrating the lives and music of local musicians who have passed away. The event includes a potluck lunch, so bring a dish to share. Musicians interested in performing can contact the bar. 21 and over, free, 12-8 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore – Singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore perform American Roots music. The Real Sarahs open the show. All ages, $50, 7 p.m., S.P.A.C.E. Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9370. Tickets on sale here.
Bill Saxton & Paula Samonte – Legendary jazz saxophone player Bill Saxton performs with singer Paula Samonte for a night of vocal jazz. They will be accompanied by pianist John Simon, bassist Pierre Archain, and drummer Gabriel Yañez. All ages, $50, 7-9:30 p.m., T-UP Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888. Tickets available here.
Gangspil – Internationally acclaimed and Danish Music Award (the equivalent of the Grammy awards)-winning duo Gangspil performs traditional Danish folk music. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits, (707) 459-0895. Tickets on sale here.
Alex y Los Tres Letras – Performing a mix of cumbia, banda, and romantic Mexican and Spanish-language songs, Alex y Los Tres Letras is known for “theatrical, outrageously fun, and crowd-interactive antics” in addition to their musical talent. The five-piece band is composed of musicians from Sonoma and Mendocino counties. All ages, $10-$20, 8-11:30 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272. Tickets on sale here.
Sunday, March 5
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.
Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore – Singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore perform American Roots music. All ages, $30, 7 p.m., Abalone Hall at Little River Inn, 7901 N. Highway One, Little River. Tickets on sale here.
