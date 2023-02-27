The Mendocino Setlist: February 27-March 5

Saturday, March 4

Musicians Memorial – Over 10 local bands perform throughout the day celebrating the lives and music of local musicians who have passed away. The event includes a potluck lunch, so bring a dish to share. Musicians interested in performing can contact the bar. 21 and over, free, 12-8 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore – Singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore perform American Roots music. The Real Sarahs open the show. All ages, $50, 7 p.m., S.P.A.C.E. Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9370. Tickets on sale here.

Bill Saxton & Paula Samonte – Legendary jazz saxophone player Bill Saxton performs with singer Paula Samonte for a night of vocal jazz. They will be accompanied by pianist John Simon, bassist Pierre Archain, and drummer Gabriel Yañez. All ages, $50, 7-9:30 p.m., T-UP Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888. Tickets available here.

Gangspil – Internationally acclaimed and Danish Music Award (the equivalent of the Grammy awards)-winning duo Gangspil performs traditional Danish folk music. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits, (707) 459-0895. Tickets on sale here.

Alex y Los Tres Letras – Performing a mix of cumbia, banda, and romantic Mexican and Spanish-language songs, Alex y Los Tres Letras is known for “theatrical, outrageously fun, and crowd-interactive antics” in addition to their musical talent. The five-piece band is composed of musicians from Sonoma and Mendocino counties. All ages, $10-$20, 8-11:30 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272. Tickets on sale here.