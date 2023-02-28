Mendocino County live storm updates Feb. 28: Vehicles stuck in snow result in road closures in Potter Valley; SR 128 closed; over 3,000 without power; today’s forecast (Updated 10:41 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

2/28/23 10:41 a.m. — Several vehicles were stuck in the snow on Eel River Rd in Potter Valley for an hour this morning. Road conditions remain challenging in the area due to snow. Fire crews helped free the vehicles while the intersection of Eel River Rd. at John Day Rd. was closed. The intersection has since reopened. Traffic conditions can be monitored here.

United Disaster Relief of Northern California will be open today Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing resources for residents impacted by the storms.

More PG&E customers are without power this morning, adding to the over 2,700 already without power. As of 9:02 a.m. 1,247 more customers are without power in Round Valley. PG&E cites weather as the reason for the outage. No time of restoration has been announced. Track your outage status here.

2/28/23 9:06 a.m. — Branscomb Rd. from State Route 1 to Laytonville is open again per Caltrans.

Willits City Councilmember Greta Kanne shared an update about road conditions on her Facebook page this morning:

Good morning! The city is weathering this latest storm front well with no significant issues to report. Our roads look pretty clear this morning, but Public Works will be out again with the snow plow to hit our steepest streets today. You know the drill – please use caution and sense if you must go out as icy patches can make even the tamest drive treacherous. Stay smart Willits!

Round Valley Indian Tribes president Randall Britton announced in a memo that all tribal programs are canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, due to weather conditions. All programs are expected to resume Wednesday, Mar. 1, if weather allows. Round Valley Indian Health Center is hoping to open for medication pick-up starting at 1 p.m. today, however, conditions can change depending on if the gate can be opened or not due to snow.

A snow dusted vineyard in Redwood Valley the afternoon of February 24, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

MENDOCINO Co., 2/28/23 — The current storm will be subsiding today, but difficult road conditions, outages, and school closures are ongoing across the county. Thankfully, March starts tomorrow, Wednesday, and will welcome the entire county with chilly yet sunny conditions, a much welcome break before rain (and possibly snow) returns this weekend.

We’ve put together an overview of the storm conditions for Feb. 28, and we’ll keep you updated on major developments. We also have a winter weather info guide that we recommend you bookmark to check for current conditions. There are also additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Road conditions

As of this morning, State Route 101 is completely open. SR 253 is open from Ukiah to Boonville. SR 1 is closed from the intersection with SR 1 to Branscomb Road; there is no estimated time of reopening.

In the southern part of the county, State Route 175 is open from Hopland to Lake County, however, chains are required to travel. Here are the chain requirements:

Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

State Route 128 also remains closed due to hazardous conditions from Robinson Creek in Anderson Valley to the Sonoma County line near Cloverdale. There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers can track state road conditions here.

School closures and power outages

According to the Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE), the following schools are closed on Tuesday, February 28: Laytonville Unified schools, Leggett Valley Unified schools, and Willits Unified. Round Valley Unified and Willits Charter Schools are on a 2-hour delay schedule as of 8 a.m. MCOE will continue to update changes at mcoe.us.

Over 2,700 PG&E customers are without power in the county, with the Brooktrails area north of Willits being the largest outage. There are 1,217 customers without power in the Brooktrails area this morning. The time of restoration is unknown. It could be another day or two before power is restored across numerous areas of the county due to road and weather conditions, which, according to PG&E, can make it challenging for PG&E crews to access areas or work safely. Monitor outage conditions here.

What to expect with the weather Tuesday, Feb. 28

According to National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka), today will be the last day for the current storm — but another storm system is forecast for the end of the week. The wet weather will subside on Wednesday, bringing dry conditions and cold temperatures. However, stormy weather may continue in other parts of the state, so check your route for current conditions if you are planning to travel.

Much of inland remains under a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, including Willits, Leggett, Laytonville, Covelo, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, and Hopland. Northern parts of the county may continue to see snow, with most of inland Mendocino County experiencing rain. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 1, will bring frosty – yet thankfully sunny – conditions.

The entire Mendocino Coast is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Today and tonight the coast will see showers and possible thunderstorms and hail into the evening. Residents will be greeted by the first day of March, Wednesday, with sunny and breezy conditions in the morning.

NWS Eureka is collecting your snow reports during this storm with the amounts, time, location, and elevation — you can submit snow reports here. If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Mendocino County’s many microclimates mean the weather conditions may vary based on your location, especially by elevation. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: