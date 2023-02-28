FEMA disaster recovery centers in Mendocino County to stay open through March 5

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/27/23 — Amid snow and high winds that have closed highways throughout Mendocino County over the past few days, county officials announced that FEMA disaster recovery centers aiding residents who suffered storm damage in December and January will remain open until March 5.

This is a one-week extension for centers in both Willits and Point Arena, which bring together federal, state, and local resources to aid those affected by the severe storms and flooding.

“Don’t wait to apply,” FEMA representative Patrick Boland encouraged Mendocino County residents in a conversation with The Mendocino Voice when the recovery centers first opened. Aid applications are available both at the centers and online.

Read details on the center hours and locations — as well as other ways to apply for FEMA aid — in the full county press release:

The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRIC) in Mendocino County have been extended until March 5th, 2023. Residents who were affected by severe storms and flooding can register, update their FEMA applications, and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance at the centers.

The deadline to register for individual assistance with FEMA is March 16th, 2023.

The centers will be open daily from February 25th through March 5th, unless further severe weather impacts safe travel to and from the sites for deployed staff.

The Centers in Mendocino County are located at:

Point Arena City Hall

451 School Street

Point Arena, CA 95468

Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Willits Community Center

111 East Commercial Street

Willits, CA 95490

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Specialists at the recovery center can clarify information you received from FEMA or other agencies; they can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters; and they can fax your requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Residents who had uninsured or underinsured damage and losses resulting from the severe storms and flooding are encouraged to apply to FEMA, although you do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

Here are other ways to apply:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

