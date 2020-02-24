McGourty wins Potter Valley straw poll; watch the District 1 candidates forum (video)

Here’s our live stream of our Mendocino County District 1 candidates forum and straw poll!! The candidates will be giving a speech and answering questions from the audience. We also have BBQ pork, beer and wine, so come in town — there’s still time to grab some BBQ. The proceeds of the food are going to the Ukiah Farmers’ Market CalFresh Market Match program. Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Saturday, February 15, 2020

MENDOCINO Co., 2/23/20 — Four candidates are vying to represent Mendocino County’s First Supervisorial District and all four took the stage to introduce themselves and take questions from at full house at Hopper’s Corner Bar and Saloon in Potter Valley during The Mendocino Voice’s candidate event on Feb. 15. District 1 includes which includes Redwood Valley, Talmage, Deerwood, Lake Mendocino, Calpella, and Potter Valley, so if you’re in one of those areas you’ll be voting for one these four candidates in the March 3 primary election. Running are Glenn McGourty, James Green, Jon Kennedy, and John Sakowicz.

The mason jars in the process of being filled with voting marbles.

The candidates each got 15 minutes to give a speech and answer questions from an audience of about 55 people. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches were served, with proceeds going to the Ukiah Farmers’ Market market-match program — and a good time was had by all. (See the video above)

At the event’s conclusion, the attendees dropped their marbles in mason jars to cast their votes in an informal straw-poll, ultimately choosing McGourty as their preferred. The count was: McGourty 30, Green 14, and Kennedy and Sakowicz with 5 each.

This was a very informal straw-poll and is not binding, conclusive or scientific. The real vote will be on March 3, though early voting has already starting, with the candidates with the top two vote totals moving on to a run-off election in November — unless one of the candidates manages to secure an actual majority of the votes, in which case no run-off will be held.

The jars filled with marbles showing the winner.

For more information check out our ongoing coverage of the election.