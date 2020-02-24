Meet the Candidate: Glenn McGourty’s interview with Mendo Voice (video)

We’re here interviewing UC farm advisor Glenn McGourty who is running for District 1 supervisor. This interview is live so feel free to comment with with question and we’ll make sure to ask. Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

UKIAH, 2/17/20 — It’s election time again and that means we’re bringing back our “Meet the Candidate” series, wherein we conduct live-streamed video interviews of all the supervisorial candidates. We interviewed candidate Glenn McGourty at his house on February 11.

We hope you find this interview informative, and if you have questions you’d like us to ask the candidates, email info@mendovoice.com or tune in live and comment during the upcoming video interviews. This interview was conducted by our managing editor, Adrian Fernandez Baumann.

You can find an introduction provided by McGourty here. The Mendocino Voice will be covering the 2020 local elections thoroughly; you’ll find more of our election coverage here. The other candidates running for supervisor in the District 1 primary are John Sakowicz, James Green, and John Kennedy.

The California primary election will be held much earlier than usual this year, on March 3. You can register to vote in the primary up until February, and register online here — but if you don’t register by then you can still cast a conditional ballot at the polls on election day. To vote in Mendocino County you must be a U.S. citizen, over 18, and live in Mendocino County.