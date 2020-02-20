The 101 now open after major crash slows traffic for hours

This is a developing situation and we are updating continually. Please scroll down for the original details.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — The road is now open. Additionally, the CHP clarified that only four cars, not seven as initially reported, were involved in the accident. The debris area was very large, and the four cars were scatter across the road, but also not across an entire half mile of roadway, as was initially reporter.

One person was severely injured and airlifted to a hospital. No one was killed.

Ad

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. — As of this time traffic appears to be backed up all the way north of Hopland. Expect major delays.

UPDATE 9:07 a.m. — The CHP is reporting that the highway has been reopened with one-way traffic control. Traffic is moving very slowly, and expected delays for quite some time.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D2608972449427073%26id%3D1652266501764344&width=500" width="500" height="689" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 2/20/20 — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 101 just south of Hopland, and the highway may remain closed for some time. According to both the California Highway Patrol and the Hopland Fire Department, the crash involve a total of seven vehicles, and scattered debris, including oil, across a half-mile of roadway. The crash occurred just north of the Green Bridge, which is itself just south of Hopland.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Though at least one person did sustain major injuries, it does not appear, at this time, that anyone was killed in the crash.

We will continue to update.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhoplandfire%2Fposts%2F3524304104309825&width=500" width="500" height="250" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>