City of Fort Bragg unanimously approves resolution calling for “sustained ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” 

MENDOCINO Co., 2/29/24 — During the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, Fort Bragg’s city councilmembers unanimously approved, via consent calendar, a resolution “supporting a sustained ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a release of all hostages; and immediate humanitarian aid for the civilians of Gaza.”

A line of speakers showed up to support the agenda item and resolution both in person and remotely. The item also received nearly 60 written comments. Supporters ranged from local business owners and 5th generation Fort Bragg residents to Palestinian Americans and immigrants, as well as residents from other parts of the Mendocino Coast. Several commenters, who were present to speak on other agenda items, were also moved to comment in support.

Mayor and candidate for District 4 Supervisor Bernie Norvell noted that the reason the agenda item was on the consent calendar was because the councilmembers anticipated unanimous agreement without the need for significant discussion. All other councilmembers declined to comment before voting to approve the resolution.

Public commenters spoke with emotion, with several moved to tears, citing

a range of different reasons they urged the council to take a stand, including several residents with direct connections to Palestine. More than 30,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed since October 7, and the resolution notes that “70% of those killed” have been women and children. There has also been ““mass destruction of homes, schools, and medical facilities.”

Speakers emphasized the moral necessity and sense of personal responsibility they felt to make a stand against the ongoing war in Gaza, the importance of stating their objection to the substantial military aid that the U.S. is providing to Israel, and ongoing violations of international rights and denial of humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Other commenters noted that Fort Bragg would join more than 70 cities, including Oakland, Richmond, and San Francisco, that had passed similar resolutions, and called for elected officials in Fort Bragg to pressure other representatives to take action. The resolution also calls for copies to be sent to Fort Bragg’s state and federal representatives.

In their comments supporting the resolution, several people mentioned the former U.S. Air Force veteran Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old man who immolated himself outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. this past Sunday in an act of protest, stating that he would “”will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

Multiple speakers said they had canvassed Fort Bragg residents to gather signatures in advance of the council meeting, with approximately 450 signatures tallied, and fewer than 10 residents who were against the resolution. One canvasser relayed that many people she had spoken with expressed they felt powerless to impact the events unfolding in Palestine, and estimated that 65% had “asked to sign, and jumped at the chance to do something.”

Supporters of the resolution had submitted a letter and petition with more than 280 signatures requesting that the city council make a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire during public comment at the previous city council meeting on Feb. 12, leading to the resolution being added to this week’s agenda.

Here’s the link to the full text of the city’s ceasefire resolution and related written public comments; you can watch the video recording of the meeting here.

