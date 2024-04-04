Mendocino Flavors: Three beloved restaurants announce closures; Patrona under new management; and other food and drink news

MENDOCINO Co., 4/4/23 — It’s another tough week for the Mendocino County restaurant scene — three beloved restaurants are closing. Two of these establishments are local institutions in rural areas — Laytonville and Potter Valley. Both areas are among some of the most beautiful and close-knit in the county, yet anyone who works in hospitality knows how challenging it can be to operate in rural and isolated areas — from staffing to unpredictable business (slow or busy days, power outages, etc.). Add on top of that the increased cost of goods, the lack of affordable housing for workers, and opportunistic property owners. It’s a recipe for economic struggle.

Laytonville has been weighing particularly on my mind lately. What does the future hold for a community once known as a vibrant melting pot for ranchers, hippies and cowboys, that had a cannabis boom and bust, and is now struggling with food accessibility due to the closure of its one full-service grocery store and now a historic loss with the closure of one of the county’s oldest businesses? Time will tell.

I beg of you one thing: please get out and support the small businesses in the county as much as you can — whether it’s for a special dinner out, a daily lunch run during work, or to purchase groceries or gifts. Also consider leaving a Yelp, TripAdvisor or Google Review for your favorite business — your five-star review can help encourage customers. Every penny helps!

Boomer’s closing May 3 On May 3, Laytonville will experience yet another food-focused economic blow to the community when Boomer’s Saloon and Grill closes its doors forever. The iconic roadhouse has been operating for 92 years in Laytonville, relocating to its current location in the “Boomer’s Building” on U.S. Route 101 in 2010. This comes months after the town’s only full-service grocery store, Geiger’s Long Valley Market, closed in December after a series of confusing and dramatic events (check out our coverage here).

Almost a year ago, in March 2023, I interviewed Boomer’s owner Kaye Kuykendall, who has also served as chef, bartender, hostess — you name it — during her 14-year tenure as owner. Kuykendall had announced that the restaurant was now family-friendly and that she was excited to see what the future would bring for the roadhouse, which serves as the only full bar and restaurant in Laytonville.

The Boomer’s Building was put up for sale at one point and was sold to the Cahto Indian Tribe of Laytonville in June 2023. At the time, representatives from the tribe stated that “We do not own Boomer’s Bar or other businesses within, but look forward to maintaining a good working relationship with the tenants of the building.” That was months after the tribe closed its Red Fox Casino in Laytonville. In October, the Boomer’s business was listed for sale at $230,000, including all business assets, liquor license, and equipment. As of today, the real estate listing is still showing it is available.

On April 1, Boomer’s posted on its Facebook page that it would be closing and that “everything” was for sale or would be auctioned off. The bar closes for good on May 3. And while Kuykendall has yet to share details on the sudden closure of Boomer’s, her daughter Skylar Kuykendall posted on her Facebook profile “The end of an era! We will miss you all sooo much but it’s time for our family to move on. Xoxo.”

We will provide updates about the closure of Boomer’s, so watch this space. Boomer’s Saloon and Grill, Mon, 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Tue, 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Wed, 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Thur, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Fri-Sat, 11 a.m.-2 a.m., closed Sundays, 45020 N. Hwy 101, Laytonville, (707) 984-6534, boomerssaloon.com.

La Gran Fonda on June 8, 2018. (JCW 156/Google)

La Gran Fonda in Potter Valley closing this month After over 12 years of dishing up hearty Mexican food at Hopper’s Corner in Potter Valley, La Gran Fonda is closing on Apr. 24. It was announced by co-owner Maria Gonzalez, who shared on Facebook that the restaurant would close upon the retirement of chef-owner Raul Gonzalez. The Gonzalez’ are selling the restaurant’s equipment (tables, chairs, fryers, etc.). Interested parties are invited to stop in or to contact the restaurant directly. La Gran Fonda, Mon-Sat, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 10770 Main St., Potter Valley, (707) 743-1761.

Viraporn’s Thai Cafe on September 20, 2018. (Ben Burgess/Google)

Viraporn’s Thai Cafe to close in June For over 25 years Viraporn’s Thai Cafe has filled the bellies of Fort Bragg residents. This week, Kathy Wylie, administrator of the Mendocino Facebook group and coastal resident, broke the news that the restaurant would close on June 30, 2024: “Sadly, the rumors are true,” she posted. The rumors of Viraporn’s closing have been circulating for quite some time, with the primary reason being due to the sale of the Pine Beach Inn, which sold in 2023 and is closed. Viraporn’s is located on the Pine Beach Inn property. The owners looked to move the restaurant to another brick and mortar location, only to decide to close. It’s unlikely we will see the last of Viraporn’s Thai food —— possible pop-ups and even a food truck may be in the works after the owners take some time off. Viraporn’s Thai Cafe, Wed-Sun, 5-8:30 p.m., 16801 Ocean Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-0717.

Patrona in April 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Patrona under new ownership Ukiah’s Patrona Restaurant and Lounge has changed hands. After 20 years of operating the popular bistro-style downtown restaurant, chef-owners Bridget Harrington and Craig Strattman have sold to Bree Ann and Mike Kesterson. Bree Ann is a chef with her own small business, Chef’s Table Catering. Mike also is a chef. The two have a farm and focus on seasonal, local produce and ingredients in their cooking. In a statement, Harrington and Strattman wrote “We are so grateful for this amazing run we have had, being able to connect in this way to our unique community, our fantastic customers and mostly, our incredible staff. Patrona has been like an extension of our home and all the people who work and dine here have become our family.” Updates to the restaurant are expected, with the Patrona staff keeping a tight lip on any details at this time. Patrona Restaurant and Lounge, Tue-Thur, 12-7:30 p.m., Fri, 12-8:30 p.m., Sat, 4-8:30 p.m., 130 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9181, patronarestaurant.com.

The Munchery launches new dinner menu This week the Munchery in Willits launched a new dinner menu that nearly tripled the number of entrees. New menu items include small bites like deep-fried Brussels sprouts ($9) and romanesco buffalo bites ($9) and a soup du jour ($7/$9). Three new salads are offered: a seasonal salad with mixed greens ($12), a wedge ($11) and a Caesar ($10). The dinner menu includes three new sandwich options: three Wagyu sliders ($18/$22 with fries), a smashburger with fries ($18) and a steak sandwich ($20). New pastas include a chicken ($24) or vegetarian fettuccine ($20) and a Cajun shrimp scampi ($25). steak frites ($29), pan-seared salmon ($33), chicken piccata ($26) and a roasted veggie trio ($18) round out the new dinner entrees. The shepherd’s pie ($20) and ribeye ($42) remain on the menu. The Munchery, 1797 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 941-0028, themuncherywillits.com.

Izakaya Gama and the New Museum to celebrate anniversaries together April 6 Two foodie-centric businesses in Point Arena are celebrating two-year anniversaries in April: Japanese restaurant Izakaya Gama and brewery and taqueria the New Museum. The two businesses will be celebrating together at the New Museum. In addition to the usual brews at the New Museum, there will be special beers, local cider and wines, and food offerings from Izakaya Gama. DJ Nasty Nate will also perform. Saturday, April 6, 12-8 p.m., the New Museum, 265 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 356-8232, thenewmuseumbeer.com.

Cultivo to host dine-and-donate for local youth sports league, April 10 Dine in or get takeout at Cultivo in Ukiah and support the Ukiah Youth Baseball League. The Little League organization serves hundreds of Ukiah children annually. The restaurant will donate a portion of all dine-in and take-out orders to the league. Cultivo, Apr. 10, 4-9 p.m., 108 W. Standley Rd., Ukiah, (707) 462-7007, cultivorestaurant.com.

April register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports local grange Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support Redwood Valley Grange #382. Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

April register round-up in Willits supports the county’s museum In Willits, customers at Mariposa Market can round up their grocery purchases to support Friends of the Mendocino County Museum. The nonprofit’s mission is “to represent the people of Mendocino County by providing support for the Museum through advocacy and financial assistance.” Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Offspring on October 20, 2022. (Andy Feliciotti/Google)

Small but equally important updates

In Boonville… Offspring has reopened after spring break.

In Fort Bragg… Rhody’s Cafe at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is open for the season daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Retro Wagon reopened at Ananse Village after owner Rebecca Beiber healed from hand surgery. KW SaltWater Grill reopened after spring break. Eggheads Restaurant is no longer offering delivery, only takeout and dine-in. The Wharf is open on Mondays again. The seafood restaurant is offering 20% off one menu item for locals every Sunday and Monday. Mendocino Cookie Company is now serving gluten-free items from Happy Hermit Bakery.

In Ukiah… Kids 10 and under eat free at Left Coast Seafood every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of April. They must be accompanied by an adult with a $25 minimum for the adult, dine-in only.



The Sage House at Coyote Valley Casino has been renamed Angelina’s Sage House. On April 1, Angelina’s Sage House expanded to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

