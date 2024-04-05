First “Murder, She Wrote” Festival to take place May 4-5 in Mendocino

MENDOCINO, Ca. 4/5/24 – In 1984, Mendocino was chosen as the filming location for what would become one of the most iconic, nationally syndicated murder mystery shows of all time: “Murder, She Wrote.”

The charming, cozy mystery starred Angela Lansbury, who died in 2022. “Murder, She Wrote,” ran on television from September 1984 until May 1996. The show was based around mystery fiction writer Jessica Fletcher, who helped solve murders in her free time. Fletcher’s home was Cabot Cove, a fictional town in Maine.

Despite the show’s Maine storyline, it was more affordable to film the show in Mendocino, which was featured in nine episodes. Fort Bragg was also featured in select episodes.

Advertisements

The Blair House in Mendocino.

The impact of the show, and Angela Lansbury’s visits, left a lasting impression on the community. Lansbury engaged with community members, who described her as “friendly and casual” in her interactions. During its filming in Mendocino, the show brought $2 million into the local economy, equaling approximately $5.3 million today. And the tourism impact continues today — fans of the show across generations visit Mendocino to see Fletcher’s Victorian home, a.k.a. the Blair House Inn, among other filming locations.

To celebrate the legacy of “Murder, She Wrote” the Kelley House Museum is hosting the first annual “Murder, She Wrote” Festival in May. The festival is also a fundraiser for the Kelley House Museum, a nonprofit that “preserves local history while standing as a guardian of the irreplaceable cultural environment and architecture of the Mendocino Coast.”

Advertisements

The festival starts on May 4 with a “Murder, She Wrote” celebration and screening. The event starts with a showing of “Deadly Lady,” filmed in Mendocino and Fort Bragg. The showing will be hosted by local resident Doug Nunn, who appeared in the episode. After the showing, the Blair House Inn will host a reception, allowing guests to tour the “home” of Jessica Fletcher, read original scripts from the show, bid on items for the silent auction and nibble on food and wine provided by local restaurants and wineries.

The following day, May 5, a walking tour and tea tasting will take place. The 1.5 hour walk showcases filming locations in Mendocino and a tour of the Blair House Inn. The walk will wrap up with a tea tasting hosted by the Mendocino Tea Company paired with cookies from the GoodLife Cafe. The walking tour is so popular that the Kelley House has added a second tour. You can buy tickets at the link below.

The Hill House was renamed the Hill House of Cabot Cove for the filming of the television show. (Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice)

For Anne Semans, director of the Kelley House Museum, the creation of the festival was a no-brainer. “When Angela Lansbury passed away in 2022, there was an outpouring of affection for her in Mendocino — wreaths started showing up outside the Blair House,” she says. “The Kelley House Museum pulled together an exhibit showcasing her career, and a big part of what we have in our collection are photos and scripts from the filming.” The museum also held a tribute event and offered a walking tour, both popular with locals and tourists alike.

It was the success of the exhibition and the tribute that inspired Semans and her staff to launch the festival. Semans hopes the festival becomes an annual event.

“Lansbury was so well-loved during the time she spent filming here. She was a consummate professional, but also very warm and generous with the community,” says Semans. “I also have noticed, since we started offering the walking tour, that folks who come are often intergenerational pairs — a mother and daughter who watched the show together are a big part of the fan base. `Murder, She Wrote’ taps into this sweet connection amongst viewers, and that wouldn’t have been possible without such a talented actress playing such a lovable sleuth!”

Advertisements

The “Murder, She Wrote” Festival takes place May 4 and 5 in Mendocino. The celebration and screening on May 4 starts at $60 per person and the walking tours are $30 per person. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.