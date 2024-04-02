The Mendocino Setlist: April 1-7

MENDOCINO Co., 4/1/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, April 1
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, April 2
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, April 3
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Benjamin Ortiz – Musician Benjamin Ortiz performs. All ages, 2-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Community Jam & Open Mic – Michael Coleman hosts Piaci Pub’s monthly open mic and jam session. Sgt. Splendor and the Sean Lehe Trio will also perform. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Thursday, April 4
Sgt. Splendor and the Sean Lehe Trio – Alternative rock band Sgt. Splendor and the Sean G. Lehe Trio perform as part of the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. All ages, 5-8 p.m., by donation, Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, April 5
Colby Lee Huston – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee Huston performs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. All ages, 6:30-10:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Steven Bates Band – At a fundraiser for the Heather Baird Benefit Concert Fund, the Steven Bates Band performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover, Diggers, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.
SambaDá – Afro-Brazilian dance band SambaDá returns to Point Arena for the fourth time to perform their brand of Santa Cruz samba. Strongly influenced by the rich musical traditions of Brazil, the band blends South American salsa and cumbia with funk and reggae beats. All ages, 8 p.m., $12-$25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.
Sgt. Splendor and the Sean G. Lehe Trio – Alternative rock band Sgt. Splendor and the Sean G. Lehe Trio perform. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, April 6
Zida & Ira – Enjoy an evening of romantic vocal jazz with singer Zida and pianist Ira. All ages, 5:30 p.m., $20, the Well, 45004 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 357-3466.
Boonfire – Anderson Valley’s Boonfire “blurs the lines between reggae, rock, and everything in between.” This concert celebrates the release of the band’s second album Complexity. All ages, 7-9 p.m., $20, Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Company, 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, buy tickets here.
Old Growth Jazz Club – The six-piece band Old Growth Jazz Club performs jazz standards. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Ukiah Symphony Orchestra – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 featuring guest violinists Anna Washburn and Aaron Westman and pianist Daniela Mineva. The orchestra will also perform pieces by Wagner, Bach, and Clara Schumann. Music director Phillip Lenberg hosts a pre-concert talk one hour prior to showtime. All ages, 7:30 p.m., Mendocino College Theater, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, buy tickets here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Sunday, April 7
Ukiah Symphony Orchestra – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 featuring guest violinists Anna Washburn and Aaron Westman and pianist Daniela Mineva. The orchestra will also perform pieces by Wagner, Bach, and Clara Schumann. Music director Phillip Lenberg hosts a pre-concert talk one hour prior to showtime. All ages, 2 p.m., Mendocino College Theater, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, buy tickets here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.