Celebrate gray whale migration at the 2024 Mendocino County Whale Festival 

Every March, gray whales make their 12,000-mile migration from their birthing grounds in Baja California to their feeding grounds off the coast of Alaska. And while the whale pods journey up the Mendocino Coast, locals and tourists alike flock to the region to observe these gentle giants, often with calves, as they make their journey.

This also means the return of Whale Festival, a two-week-long coastal community-wide series of events that celebrate, educate and showcase the gray whale. Whale Festival offers a wide variety of activities, many free, every weekend starting Friday, Mar. 8, through Saturday, Mar. 22.

Here’s a list of highlight events for the festival. Additional events can be found through the links here.

Friday, March 8

Whale watching on the F/V Kraken – Join experts from the Noyo Center for Marine Science and the Mendocino Coast Audubon Society for a morning of whale and bird watching. All ages, 8 a.m., weather permitting, $100. Registration required. Contact Catherine Keegan for more information at [email protected], noyocenter.org.

Van Damme Beach Campfire Program – Gather at sunset at the Van Damme State Beach fire ring for whale trivia, campfire songs, stories, s’mores, hot chocolate and gray whale facts. Free of charge, donation accepted, 6 p.m., Van Damme State Beach, Little River, mendoparks.org.

Battle of the Bloody Marys, benefiting MendoParks, takes place in Little River on Saturday, Mar. 9. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, March 9

Spring Ranch Whale Walk – Join a California State Park interpreter to spot gray whales, learn why whales migrate, and why we celebrate Whale Festival. Binoculars will be provided. The guided tour meets in the Hwy 1 pullout north of the Spring Ranch barns, across the highway from Gordon Lane in Little River. Free, 10 a.m., mendoparks.org.

Battle of the Bloody Marys – Bloody Mary fans will not want to miss the Battle of the Bloody Marys at the Little River Inn. The event pits amateur and professional mixologists against each other with the hopes of their cocktail winning Best Bloody Mary in Mendocino County. Attendees taste their way through each cocktail and vote for their favorite. Proceeds from the event benefit MendoParks. 21 and over, $75, 12-3:30 p.m., Little River Inn, 7901 Highway 1, Little River, learn more and buy tickets here.

Saturday, March 16

Whale Run & Fun Walk – The 36th annual Whale Run & Fun Walk offers a 5k, 10k, kiddie race and a fun walk. The event takes place along the coast, with ocean views. Proceeds benefit the Soroptimists International of Fort Bragg and Noyo Sunrise. Learn more here.

The Ocean Commotion Show with Christopher’s Musical Marionettes – Renowned puppeteer Christopher Oates gets behind the strings to bring his “Ocean Commotion Show” to Noyo Harbor. Beverages and food available for purchase. $5, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Noyo Center Marine Field Station, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, noyocenter.org.

Downtown Wine Walk – Over a dozen merchants will serve Mendocino County wines and hors d’oeuvres while whale and wine lovers stroll through historic downtown Fort Bragg. There will also be live music. 21 and over, $50 pre-sale/$60 day of the event, 12-4 p.m., learn more and buy tickets here.

Fort Bragg Beer Festival – The Rotary Club of Fort Bragg is back with its popular beer festival, timed to coincide with the whale festivities. Over 12 breweries, including local and regional independent breweries, will serve up their brews to thirsty patrons, with proceeds benefiting Rotary. Food will be available for purchase. Live music will be on hand. There will also be a raffle, merchandise for purchase, and free sober rides will be provided in the city limits. 21 and over, 12-4 p.m., $40, Historic Eagles Hall, 210 N. Corry St., Fort Bragg, fortbraggrotary.com.

MacKerricher Campfire Program – Gather at sunset at MacKerricher State Park’s Campfire Center for whale trivia, campfire songs, stories, s’mores, hot chocolate and gray whale facts. Free of charge, donation accepted, 6 p.m., MacKerricher State Park Campfire Center, Fort Bragg, mendoparks.org.

Science Cinema: Right Over the Edge – Join the filmmakers of Right Over the Edge for a showing of the 2023 film. The film focuses on the plight of the North Pacific right whale and conservation efforts. A Q&A with the filmmakers will take place after the showing. All ages, $10, 7 p.m., Noyo Center Marine Field Station, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, noyocenter.org.

The gray whale skeleton at MacKerricher State Park on July 31, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Sunday, March 17



MacKerricher Whale Skeleton Painting – Join park staff and volunteers to apply a new coast of paint to the whale skeleton that is on display at MacKerricher State Park. Hot cocoa will be provided. Wear your painting clothes. All ages, free, 11 a.m., MacKerricher State Park, Fort Bragg, mendoparks.org.

