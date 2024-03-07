Mendocino County Featured Pets: Puppies

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 3/7/23 – This week’s featured pets are seven puppies all looking for their forever homes. What is an A puppy? When the shelter gets a single litter of puppies, they give them names starting with the same letter. These wonderful pups are the A crowd. Next we’ll have the B’s and the C’s. Looking for a pup? Start with the A’s!

Here’s their profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

PUPPIES PUPPIES PUPPIES! We’ve got puppies! Our A puppies are 2+ months old and like all puppies, they are sweet, funny, happy, inquisitive and darling! Click through the gallery above to have a look at these sweet pups.

You can read more about the puppies here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

