Mendocino County Featured Pet: Winnie

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 4/3/23 – This week’s featured pet is Winnie, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Winnie is a four-year-old German Shepherd female.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

We found Winnie to be smart and engaging during her evaluation. As people walked in and out of the Meet and Greet room, Winnie approached each and every one to give a sniff and say hello! This beautiful girl is easy to take for walks and enjoys being outside exploring. If you love the German Shepherd Dogs—don’t miss out meeting Winne! Winnie is four years old and a lovely 70 pounds. German Shepherds are intelligent and loyal dogs who excel at canine activities such as obedience training and agility.

You can read more about Winnie here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements