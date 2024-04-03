Firewood permits available for Mendocino National Forest starting April 5

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/24 – Mendocino National Forest will begin sales of personal-use firewood permits starting on Friday, April 5. Permits are valid through December 31 and cost $2 per cord with a minimum of $20 for 10 cords required.

Here is the official announcement:

WILLOWS, Calif., April 3, 2024 — Personal-use firewood permits will be on sale for wood

collection from the Mendocino National Forest beginning April 5.



The permit and tags cost $2.00 per cord with a minimum purchase required of $20 for 10 cords.

The maximum number of cords that can be purchased is 12 cords per household. Permits are

valid through December 31, 2024.



Visitors can purchase a permit in person at the offices listed below. Visitors should call ahead

when planning a trip to the office, as hours and availability may change. It is suggested to bring

a completed permit request form to ease the purchase. Supervisor’s Office

825 N. Humboldt Ave

Willows, CA 95988

(530) 934-3316 Stonyford Work Center

5171 Stonyford-Elk Creek Road

Stonyford, California 95979

(530) 963-3128 Covelo Ranger District

78150 Covelo Road

Covelo, California 95428

(707) 983-6118 Upper Lake Ranger District

10025 Elk Mountain Rd

Upper Lake, CA 95485

(707) 275-2361 Permits are also available by mail, and you can print and download a firewood permit request

form at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mendocino/firewood. Please allow three weeks to receive

the permit tags and a map of cutting areas on the forest. A third-party authorization form to

allow another person to cut wood for the permit holder is also available upon request.



It is illegal to remove firewood from the forest without a valid permit. All firewood removed

from the forest must be dead and already on the ground. The maximum length for a piece of

wood to be removed is 6 feet.



A cord of wood is a well-stacked pile measuring 4 feet by 4 feet by 8 feet. A chart with truck bed

sizes and approximate cord capacity is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xH38E.



Firewood collected within Lake and Mendocino counties is subject to state and federal

quarantines to limit the spread of the sudden oak death pathogen. Firewood taken from these

counties can only be transported into other sudden oak death quarantined counties, including

Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Marin, Monterrey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa

Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Trinity.