Firewood permits available for Mendocino National Forest starting April 5

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/24 – Mendocino National Forest will begin sales of personal-use firewood permits starting on Friday, April 5. Permits are valid through December 31 and cost $2 per cord with a minimum of $20 for 10 cords required.
Here is the official announcement:
WILLOWS, Calif., April 3, 2024 — Personal-use firewood permits will be on sale for wood
collection from the Mendocino National Forest beginning April 5.
The permit and tags cost $2.00 per cord with a minimum purchase required of $20 for 10 cords.
The maximum number of cords that can be purchased is 12 cords per household. Permits are
valid through December 31, 2024.
Visitors can purchase a permit in person at the offices listed below. Visitors should call ahead
when planning a trip to the office, as hours and availability may change. It is suggested to bring
a completed permit request form to ease the purchase.
Supervisor’s Office
825 N. Humboldt Ave
Willows, CA 95988
(530) 934-3316
Stonyford Work Center
5171 Stonyford-Elk Creek Road
Stonyford, California 95979
(530) 963-3128
Covelo Ranger District
78150 Covelo Road
Covelo, California 95428
(707) 983-6118
Upper Lake Ranger District
10025 Elk Mountain Rd
Upper Lake, CA 95485
(707) 275-2361
Permits are also available by mail, and you can print and download a firewood permit request
form at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mendocino/firewood. Please allow three weeks to receive
the permit tags and a map of cutting areas on the forest. A third-party authorization form to
allow another person to cut wood for the permit holder is also available upon request.
It is illegal to remove firewood from the forest without a valid permit. All firewood removed
from the forest must be dead and already on the ground. The maximum length for a piece of
wood to be removed is 6 feet.
A cord of wood is a well-stacked pile measuring 4 feet by 4 feet by 8 feet. A chart with truck bed
sizes and approximate cord capacity is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xH38E.
Firewood collected within Lake and Mendocino counties is subject to state and federal
quarantines to limit the spread of the sudden oak death pathogen. Firewood taken from these
counties can only be transported into other sudden oak death quarantined counties, including
Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Marin, Monterrey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa
Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Trinity.