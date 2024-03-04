The Mendocino Setlist: March 4-10

MENDOCINO Co., 3/4/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, March 4
Jen Martell & Nicholas Petti – Jen Martell and Nicholas Petti of Latchkey perform an acoustic set. All ages,5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, March 5
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, March 6
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Community Jam & Open Mic – Michael Coleman hosts Piaci Pub’s monthly open mic and jam session. Reggae/ska band BURNT will also perform. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs acoustic Americana, folk and alt country. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, March 7
BURNT + Dune Boys – The reggae/ska band BURNT performs at the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by the Dune Boys. All ages, 5-8 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, March 8
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Those Guys – Ukiah-based guitar and fiddle duo Those Guys perform folk and classic rock. 21 and over, 5-11 p.m., $5, Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Dylan Night – Musician Eric Dahloff performs the songs of Bob Dylan. All ages, 5:30 p.m., Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Burnt – California-based reggae fusion band BURNT performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble – American women’s vocal arts ensemble Kitka performs music inspired by traditional songs and vocal techniques from Eastern Europe and Eurasia. The group performs to celebrate International Women’s Day. All ages, $29 advance, $34 at the door, 8 p.m., Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, learn more here.
DJ Crash – Dance the night away to ‘80s freestyle and club hits paired with classic music videos. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.
Group SG – Mexican-American band Group SG performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.
Saturday, March 9
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 472-6934.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Alex Armstrong – Accordion player Alex Armstrong performs Italian songs to accompany a showing of a silent Italian black and white film. Italian-themed food will be available for purchase. All ages, 5:00 p.m., Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Marcus McCallen – Guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Hella Mendocino – Psychedelic dance band Hella Mendocino performs. All ages, 7 p.m., $10, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
DJ Smerf – Dance the night away to music spun by DJ Smerf. 21 and over, 8-11:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.
Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys perform blues and rock. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, March 10
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.