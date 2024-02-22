Mendocino Flavors: Girl Scout cookies are back; sake brewery and restaurant (maybe) coming to Willits and more tasty news bites

MENDOCINO Co., 2/22/23 — In case you’ve missed it, Girl Scout cookies have been on sale for a few weeks now. This year, 16,000 Girl Scouts of Northern California, which includes Mendocino County, will sell an estimated 4.3 million boxes of cookies. One hundred percent of cookie sales are used to fund Girl Scouts programs, camps, financial aid and support services that help scouts develop life and leadership skills.

One of those Girl Scouts is 12-year-old Brianna Sunseri of Potter Valley. A first year cadette, the title for scouts in grades 6-8, Sunseri has been a scout since 2019. For Sunseri, cookie sales are all about perfecting her entrepreneurial skills and “[learning] how to become a businesswoman,” she says. “I want to be a chef and open my own restaurant.” Selling cookies has also taught her how to be better at math and to grow her people skills, two important skills every budding entrepreneur needs.

According to her mom, Nicole Sunseri, Brianna’s participation in the Girl Scouts has helped her meet close friends and build life skills, from money handling to first aid. “S​​he’s learning responsibility and having experiences at camp that I can’t provide her,” says Sunseri, “She is gaining independence and how to use her voice to be heard. It’s also a way for her and me to spend time together at different events and campouts.”

Each scout is assigned to a different troop, which receives the proceeds from cookie sales to fund activities. Brianna’s troop is #10906, which meets in Redwood Valley. The troop saves up their cookie sales money to fund special activities, such as field trips to explore Northern California.

And because we’re all about the food here at Mendocino Flavors: Brianna’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are the iconic Thin Mint and the recently introduced Lemon-Up. Mom Nicole’s favorite is the coconutty Samoa. For me, it’s the chocolaty-peanut butter wafer goodness of the Tagalong. What’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

Girl Scout cookies are available now through Mar. 17. Find out where to buy Girl Scout cookies by simply typing in your zip code here. The website will provide you a list of locations where troops are selling their cookies, including local grocery and hardware stores, restaurants and more.

Speaking of Girl Scout cookies

Our friends at El Mitote Café in Ukiah have launched two special Girl Scout cookie-based coffee drinks: a Samoa frappé (coconut flavored topped with caramel drizzle, whipped cream and a cookie) and a Thin Mint frappé (chocolate mint flavored topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a cookie). The drinks are available for a limited time only, and Girl Scout cookies are available to purchase onsite. Tue.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 411 Talmage Rd., Ukiah, elmitotecafe.com.

A box of sushi from Hatake Farm Kitchen on May 8, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Will a sake brewery and sushi restaurant open in Willits?

Willits residents have been buzzing lately about the potential for a sake brewery and sushi restaurant to open downtown. Recently, Ryo Muto, chef-owner of Hatake Farm Kitchen, a ghost kitchen located behind Shanachie Pub that serves up stellar sushi for pick-up, delivery and for sale at the pub and Mariposa Market, announced he was looking for a property to build out into a sake brewery.

In 2023, Muto spent three months in Japan learning the craft of sake making. This developed into a desire to open a sake brewery and sushi restaurant in downtown Willits. According to Muto, Northspur Brewery was going to move to a new location, and Hatake was going to move into the space. That plan fell through (Northspur is staying put at its current Main St. location).

Muto then began pursuing the Rexall building, a building that was a drugstore for many years, which is currently for sale in the heart of downtown. Unfortunately, the Rexall location fell through.

“I’m not giving up on this goal—we’ll continue to search for another location and explore every chance and possibility,” Muto posted on Facebook.

As of today, Muto is seeking investors to support his effort of opening the first sake brewery north of San Francisco Bay, which could only serve as a boon for the Willits community. He has asked interested parties to contact him at [email protected].

Chili Cook Off benefiting Willits Senior Center, February 23

Local home cooks, community groups and chefs will gather on Friday for the annual Chili Cook Off to benefit the Willits Senior Center. Attendees can taste the submissions and vote for the best chili in Willits. Chili submissions are still being accepted at $30 per entry.Contact Joliana at (707) 459-6826 to register. $10 admission includes chili tasting and cornbread, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 23, Willits Senior Center, 1501 Baechtel Rd., Willits.

North Coast Brewing Co. to host fundraiser dinner for Noyo Center for Marine Science, February 29

Join the Noyo Center for Marine Science and North Coast Brewing Company for a sustainable seafood and beer pairing dinner. The five-course dinner includes canapes featuring scallops, tuna tartar and crab cakes, a choice of a main entree (steak oscar or rock cod, both served with fresh local Dungeness crab), and a dessert of barrel-aged Old Rasputin tiramisu. Each dish will be paired with a beer as curated by brewmaster Chuck Martins. Vegan options are available. $125 per person, 6 p.m., Feb. 29, North Coast Brewing Company, 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, buy tickets here.

Bartenders from Dick’s Place served up their “world famous” Bloody Mary during the 2023 Bloody Mary Competition. (Kate Fishman/The Mendocino Voice)

Annual Battle of the Bloody Mary Competition to benefit local parks, March 9

Little River Inn is hosting its annual Bloody Mary Competition to benefit the Mendocino Area Parks Association. Professional and amateur bartenders from throughout the county will craft signature bloody mary’s. Attendees and a special panel of guest judges will vote for their best bloody mary’s in the county. $75 per person, 12-3:30 p.m., Mar. 9, Little River Inn Restaurant, 7901 CA-1, Little River, buy tickets here.

Registration is open for Nelson Family Vineyards 5k Wine Run, March 23

Hopland’s Nelson Family Vineyards is hosting a 5k fun run focused around fitness and wine. The run takes place on the Nelson’s 2,000 acre property, which the family has farmed for seventy years. Runners who complete the race receive a shirt, travel wine glass, a medal that doubles as a wine coaster and a pour of wine to celebrate the end of the race. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County. The race is on Mar. 23, and early bird enrollment is $30 through Feb. 9. Learn more here.

February register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports search and rescue operations

Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support Mendocino County Search and Rescue, an unpaid, all-volunteer nonprofit organization that conducts search and rescue operations throughout Mendocino County in partnership with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Mon-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook!

My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Small but equally important updates

In Albion…The Ledford House Restaurant is closed until March 14.

In Anchor Bay…Anchor Bay Thai is giving away free Thai iced teas to celebrate Lunar New Year during the month of February.

In Fort Bragg…Asian Fusion Sea Valley is now offering delivery. Customers can order directly from the restaurant or through DoorDash or Foodrunners.

In Ukiah…El Mitote Cafe is now offering 10% off any order for teachers, medical staff, veterans, law enforcement and veterinarians with proof of ID. Windmills Cafe is now offering delivery through UberEats.