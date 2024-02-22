Mendocino County Featured Pets: Tony

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

Tony is available for adoption in Ukiah.

UKIAH, 2/22/23 – This week’s featured pet is Tony, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Tony is a one-year-old mixed breed male.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Love the BIG gentle-giant dogs? Looking for a big overgrown pup? Then Tony is YOUR guy! Tony is very friendly and likes to be right by your side, whether indoors or out strolling. We think Tony will make a great family dog and would also enjoy a canine housemate/friend to play with. And that face! That beautiful coat!! Quick! Call the shelter to set up a meet and greet with Tony ASAP! Tony is a year old and a hale and hearty 108 pounds…of sweetness.

You can read more about Tony here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

