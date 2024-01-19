Mendocino Flavors: Mexican-style coffee in Ukiah, Dungeness crab sales start this weekend; new Anderson Valley Brewing beer for the calorie and carb conscious and more news bites

El Mitote Café in Ukiah on January 13, 2024. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice) The horchata latte at El Mitote Café on January 13, 2024. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

MENDOCINO Co., 1/19/23 — During a rainy afternoon in Ukiah, I stopped by El Mitote Café to try one of its coffee drinks. The little pink coffee trailer has been the talk about town for caffeine enthusiasts, popular for its Mexican-inspired beverages and considered the first Mexican coffee shop on wheels in California.

While the menu has classic black coffee, lattes and cold refreshers, it’s the signature drinks the café is known for, including the Abuelita chocolate frappe made with the beloved Mexican hot chocolate and the Gansito frappe that tastes like the Mexican snack cake. Traditionalists can opt for black coffee and non-flavored drinks while fans of milk substitutes will find plenty of options.

On my visit I had a small iced horchata latte ($5). Instead of your typical milk, the latte is made using dairy-free horchata, which is rice-based, as the milk substitute. The horchata lends a vanilla-cinnamon flavor to the coffee that was very tasty. My coffee was crafted by owner-barista Adrian Mata, who epitomizes “service with a smile” and has created what he calls a “caffeinated fiesta” inspired by the hot beverages his mother grew up enjoying in Mexico.

El Mitote Café is open Tue-Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 411 Talmage Rd., Ukiah. Follow the café on Instagram here.

Little Dory Seafood Co. co-owners and fishermen Emilie Alsager and Elissa Levin in 2023. Little Dory Seafood Co. will have local Dungeness crab this weekend. (Courtesy photo)

Local Dungeness crab will be available starting this weekend Better late than never is how we can describe Dungeness crab season this year! Princess Seafood in Noyo Harbor reports that it will have fresh crab starting Friday, Jan. 19 and Little Dory Seafood will have fresh cooked crab for sale on Saturday, Jan. 20. You can also head down to the docks to connect with your local fishermen to buy direct. Inland residents should reach out to the Fish Peddler in Ukiah.

In case you missed it, Elissa Levin, co-owner of Little Dory Seafood Co., which sells fresh seasonal seafood at pop-ups in Gualala and Point Arena and farmers’ markets, gave me some insight into how the season — which was delayed due to whale migration, weather and a labor strike — has impacted the local fishing and seafood industry economically. She also provided tips on how to support the local industry. Check it out and shop local!

Where to buy fresh Dungeness crab — be sure to call ahead when possible. The following list is in addition to local grocery stores. Direct from the boat in Arena Cove and Noyo Harbor. Here are tips on buying directly from fishermen.



Fish Peddler, 1051 Cunningham St., Ukiah, (707) 272-4422



Left Coast Seafood & Marketplace, 110 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 380-3892, https://leftcoastseafood.com/marketplace-menu/



Little Dory Seafood Co. with pickup locations in Point Arena and Gualala, littledoryseafoodco.com



Princess Seafood Fish Market, 32410 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3123, fvprincess.com

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s new Black Light Ale. (Courtesy photo)

Anderson Valley Brewing Company launches new low-calorie, low-carb beer While many people enter January under the “New Year, New You” motto, Anderson Valley Brewing Company is kicking off 2024 with “New Year, New Beer.” The brewery’s latest creation is aimed at the calorie- and carb-conscious beer connoisseur.

The new Black Light Ale was created by brewmaster Fal Allen (and I’m sure a little help by brewery mascot Barkley, the antlered bear). It is a dark craft beer with only 96 calories and 7 carbs and an alcohol by volume of a mere 3.8%.

The only thing “light” about the beer is its calories and carbs — it isn’t your typical mass-produced light beer promoted during televised football games. Allen crafted a dark beer that has notes of roasted malt, dark rye bread and malt. He describes Black Light Ale as “the unicorn of beers.”

In a press release, Anderson Valley Brewing’s president and chief executive officer Kevin McGee shared that “This beer shouldn’t taste as good as it does, but here it is. No corners were cut to bring you an actual light beer that still has full craft beer-flavored beer flavor. It’s a legitimately amazing thing.”

The new beer has already been winning awards, with the most recent being a silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge. The new Black Light Ale is available at stores nationwide and locally at Anderson Valley Brewing Company and local beer sellers.

Fort Bragg Food Bank expands food pantry program into Westport



Food insecure Westport residents can acquire fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread and diapers without having to travel to Fort Bragg now that the Westport Volunteer Fire Department is home to a new food pantry courtesy of the Fort Bragg Food Bank. The pantry is open at the fire station at 37551 Shoreline Highway, Westport, every third Wednesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. and every third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are also being sought to help with weekly distribution. Call (707) 972-3583 for more information.

Photo by henry perks on Unsplash

Left Coast Seafood is looking for a ravioli maker An interesting job opportunity has come about in Ukiah: a ravioli maker. Left Coast Seafood is looking for an enthusiastic pasta maker who can craft handmade raviolis and who knows other tasty carby offerings. People passionate about pasta should email their resume to [email protected] or call (707) 380-8392.

Dine and donate for the Mendocino Coast Humane Society, Jan. 18 Casa del Sol in Noyo Harbor is hosting a dine-and-donate for the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. A portion of lunch and dinner bills will be donated to the Humane Society. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Casa del Sol, 32351 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 409-5095.

Saracina Vineyards hosts the Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration on January 27, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Tickets on sale now for the annual Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration, Jan. 27 Destination Hopland is hosting its annual Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration during which 20 different wineries will pour their Mendocino County sparkling wines, paired with oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co. and small bites from Left Coast Seafood. The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Saracina Vineyards in Hopland. Tickets are $125 and available for purchase here.

Tickets on sale for Anderson Valley’s White Wine Weekend, February 17-18 Fans of white, sparkling, and rosé wine won’t want to miss Anderson Valley Wines’ annual White Wine Weekend. Attendees can journey from Yorkville to Navarro savoring handcrafted wine flights, library tastings, and food pairings from over 25 wineries. Tickets start at $95 per person, with designated driver tickets starting at $40 (includes food). Learn more here.

Registration is open for Nelson Family Vineyards 5k Wine Run, March 23 Hopland’s Nelson Family Vineyards is hosting a 5k fun run focused around fitness and wine. The run takes place on the Nelson’s 2,000 acre property that they have farmed for seventy years. Runners who complete the race receive a shirt, travel wine glass, a medal that doubles as a wine coaster and a pour of wine to celebrate the end of the race. The race is on Mar. 23 and early bird enrollment is $30 through Feb. 9. Learn more here.

January register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports treatment for substance abuse and behavioral health Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support MCAVHN Care and Prevention Network, which has the mission to “Address the co-occurring disorders of mental illness and substance use disorders, within an integrated model of care; assist in the reduction of harmful practices and overdose; and stop the transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C, and care for those affected.” Mon-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Tapas at Disco Ranch on August 5, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Small but equally important updates In Boonville…The Disco Ranch is open again after owner Wendy Lamer took time off to visit Spain and Portugal. In an Instagram post, she shared that she found “inspiring tapas, wine and lovely people!” I’m sure we’ll see those inspiring tapas and wines appear on her menu soon.

In Caspar…Good Bones is closed until Feb. 16.

In Fort Bragg…Drop In Donuts is offering a dozen donuts for $24 every Thursday, while supplies last. Mayan Fusion and the HarborView Bistro & Bar at the Noyo Harbor Inn are open again after a break. Headlands Coffee is closed Jan. 21 and will reopen Jan. 23.

In Laytonville…Pour Girls Coffee is celebrating its 13th anniversary this week. Happy anniversary!

In Mendocino…Cafe Beaujolais is closed for sit-down service but is offering a take-out including smashburgers, salads, bowls and more until Jan. 31. The Brickery is closed and reopens on Feb. 7. The MacCallum House Restaurant & Grey Whale Bar are closed until Feb. 9. The GoodLife Cafe is closed until Feb. 12. The Fog Eater Cafe and Bottle Shop is closed until Feb. 13.

In Philo…The Wickson is now selling seasonal soups ($25/qt), chicken stock ($10/qt) and chef Jen’s granola ($12/bag). The products are available during regular business hours.

In Point Arena…Pelican Bread is on winter break and closed until January 31.

