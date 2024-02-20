The Mendocino Setlist: February 19-25

MENDOCINO Co., 2/19/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, February 19

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Tuesday, February 20

No events

Wednesday, February 21

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, February 22

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Friday, February 23

BlackRen – Pianist Paul Blackwell and saxophonist Bob Aranguren perform jazz and originals. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, no cover, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Karaoke – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke hosted by DJ Wally. All ages, 6:30-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

REDemption – Dance the night away to techno and house music spun by six DJs. 21 and over, no cover, 8 p.m., the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-8661.

Bryn and the Blue Souls – Local band Bryn and the Blue Souls performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, the garciarivercasino.com.

Saturday, February 24

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Low Lily – Vermont-based American roots band Low Lily performs. The duo blends contemporary folk, bluegrass and Americana and has won two Independent Music Awards. All ages, 4 p.m., the Well Spiritual Center, 10525 School St., Mendocino, (707) 463-2727.

Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

Dirt Roosters – Local rock band the Dirt Roosters perform. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Open mic night – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. Bands, singers, comedians, poets and other creatives are welcome. 16 and over, 7-10 p.m., cash bar, $10 for spectator, free for performers, Gloriana Studios, 183 Boatyard Center, Fort Bragg, sign up here.

The Lucky Losers – Winners of five Independent Blues Awards, including 2021’s Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, the Lucky Losers are a male/female duet-fronted band from San Francisco. The band performs a hybrid sound of soul, blues, rock, gospel and country. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3456, arenatheater.org.

Clay Hawkins – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Sunday, February 25

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

