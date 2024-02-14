Mendocino County Featured Pets: Brooks

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/14/24 — This week’s featured pet is Brooks, a one year old mixed breed dog. Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Our MendoVoice Valentine’s Day Featured Pet is Brooks — a young, mixed breed dog who is a little worried meeting new people, but warms up quickly — especially with a few treats! Brooks shows some interest in toys, but he’s not really sure what they’re all about! Brooks is easy to leash up and he enjoys going for walks. We are recommending older kids in Brooks’ new home, just because he can be a little shy. Brooks would probably enjoy a female canine friend. but a meet-and-greet with any resident dog is a must. Brooks is one year old and weighs in at 96 pounds.

For more about Brooks and all of our dogs and cats, visit our website at http://www.mendoanimalshelter.com/ If you see a dog or cat you think might be the ONE, you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call 707-467-6453. Check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093510460862 and share our posts!