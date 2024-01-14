Route 128 reopens after morning closure (updated 9:49 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

1/14/23 9:49 a.m. – Route 128 is open per Caltrans.



MENDOCINO CO., 1/14/23 – California State Route 128 is closed due as of 2:14 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 to flooding from State Route 1 to Masonite Road due to flooding. Caltrans reports on social media, that as of 7:30 a.m. there is no estimated time of reopening.

Despite worries about the Russian River flooding CA-222 in Talmage and CA-175 in Hopland, it was instead portions of Route 128 that slowly started to flood over the past twenty-four hours as an atmospheric river drenched the region on Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to the National Weather Service Eureka, Anderson Valley can expect mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday, Jan. 14, with calm winds and a high of 57 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

An estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time. Caltrans advises drivers check https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for updates. We will update this article when time of reopening is announced.

Please respect the road closures and “turn around, don’t drown.”

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

