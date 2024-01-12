Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain and flooding to Mendocino County on Jan. 13

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 – An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding throughout Mendocino County on Saturday, Jan 13. The entire county can expect treacherous road conditions and possible flooding, resulting in a flood watch in place for much of the county.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

Advertisements

Rain will bring up to 3.5 inches of rain to the county on Saturday

According to the National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka), coastal areas can expect between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain and inland areas between 1.25 and 3.5 inches of rain throughout Saturday, Jan. 12.

Advertisements

The entire county will see rain all day. Coastal areas can expect breezy conditions with wind gusts between 23 and 30 mph. Fort Bragg will see up to 2.25 inches of rain and Point Arena 2.5 inches. During the day, temperatures will be in the high 50s and in the evening, the high 40s.

Inland, Leggett can expect up to 4.5 inches of rain, followed by Laytonville and Willits with 3.5 inches of rain. These areas will see temperature highs between 51-52 degrees and lows between 38-42 degrees.

Anderson Valley, Ukiah and Hopland will see up to 2.5 inches of rain and highs in the mid-50s and lows between 39 and 41 degrees. Round Valley will see up to 2.25 inches of precipitation and a high of 51 degrees and low of 35 degrees.

The rain will let up by early Sunday morning, with the entire county expected to see partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources below to keep you updated. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Advertisements

Heavy rain brings threats of flooding

With heavy rain comes the threat of flooding and as a result, NWS Eureka has issued flood watches for most of the county.

The majority of the county, including the Mendocino Coast, Leggett, Ukiah, Laytonville, Willits and Anderson Valley, are under a flood watch from 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 through 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. According to NWS Eureka, “creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded,” and “those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

Advertisements

The Russian River in Hopland is forecast to reach flood stage by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. which may result in the closures of parts of State Route 175 near the junction of U.S. Highway 101 and parts of State Route 222 in Talmage. As a result, Hopland and Talmage are both under a flood watch from 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

NWS Eureka advises that drivers do not try to drive through floodwaters. All it takes is one foot of water to push a car off the road.

Advertisements

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll keep you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

Finally, be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area. Stay safe out there!

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

Advertisements