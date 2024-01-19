Heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding anticipated as another atmospheric river blankets Mendocino County starting Jan. 20

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/19/24 – Another bout of rainy weather will envelop Mendocino County this weekend when another atmospheric river arrives on Saturday, Jan. 20. The entire county can expect moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for flooding. The latter has resulted in a flood watch being issued by the National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) for the entire county.

Below, you can find details on flood concerns, including river flooding and an overview of the forecast for your area. We have also included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

Advertisements

Rain will bring up to 5.75 inches of rain to the county this weekend resulting in a flood watch

According to NWS Eureka, coastal areas can expect between 2.75 and 5.5 inches of rain and inland areas between 1.75 and 5.75 inches of rain starting the morning of Saturday, Jan. 20, through the evening of Sunday, Jan. 21. No snow is forecasted.

The entire county will see rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the highest elevations seeing the heaviest rain and highest precipitation amounts. Due to the muggy temperatures, no snow is forecast.

Advertisements

As a result, NWS Eureka has issued a flood watch for the entire county from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. According to NWS Eureka “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.” The flood watch could be extended.

The Navarro River may flood in low lying areas, which may result in the closure of CA-128 from CA-1 to Masonite Rd. The Russian River in Hopland is also expected to reach flood stage on Saturday and again on Monday per NWS Eureka’s forecast.

NWS Eureka advises that drivers do not try to drive through floodwaters. All it takes is one foot of water to push a car off the road.

A rainy Point Arena on April 7, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Mendocino Coast weekend forecast South Coast On Saturday, coastal areas can expect breezy conditions with wind gusts between 23 and 32 mph, with the South Coast seeing the most intense wind. Gualala and Point Arena areas will see between 1.5 inches and 2.75 inches of rain. The area will see highs of 56 degrees and lows around 51 degrees. For Sunday, the South Coast can expect gusty winds to continue with south southeast winds bringing gusts between 18-23 mph. Rain will continue and bring between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain. Temperatures will see a high near 56 degrees and lows around 53 degrees. Rain will continue through Wednesday.

North Coast Saturday’s rain could lead to thunderstorms after 10 a.m. in Fort Bragg, Mendocino and Westport. North Coast areas can expect between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain. There will be breezy south southwest conditions with gusts up to 23 mph and highs of 57 degrees and lows around 53 degrees. On Sunday, the area can expect more rain totaling between 1.25 and 2.5 inches. The evening could bring gusts up to 23 mph. Temperatures will see highs near 57 degrees and lows around 54 degrees.

A rainy day in Willits on January 13, 2024. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Inland weekend forecast Leggett and Laytonville Leggett and Laytonville will see the highest rain amounts this weekend. On Saturday, rain could be heavy at times, especially in higher elevations. These communities will see between 1.75 and 3 inches of rain combined with wind gusts up to 30 mph, the latter primarily on Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s and lows in the high 40s. Flooding in low lying areas is possible. On Sunday, Leggett and Laytonville can expect more rain, totaling between 1.5 and 2.75 inches. Gusty conditions will continue all day and into the evening with gusts up to 24 mph possible. Highs will be in the low 50s and lows in the high 40s.

Round Valley Round Valley will see between 1.25 inches and 2.5 inches of rain on Saturday and light southerly winds. Flooding in low lying areas is possible. On Sunday, Round Valley will see more rain totaling 1.5 and 2.75 inches. The valley can expect highs in the low 50s and low temperatures in the low 40s all weekend.

Willits Willits is expected to see between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain on Saturday and breezy southerly winds with gusts up to 26 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 50s during the day and mid-40s at night. Flooding in low lying areas is possible. On Sunday, Willits will see more rain totaling between 1.5 inches and 2.75 inches and a high near 52 degrees and low near 47. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in higher elevations.

Ukiah, Hopland, Potter Valley and Redwood Valley On Saturday, Ukiah, Hopland, Potter Valley and Redwood Valley can expect between 1.25 inches and 2.75 inches of rain. Higher elevations can expect the highest precipitation. Wind gusts will be between 18 and 20 mph and temperatures highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-40s. Flooding in low lying areas, including near the Russian River, is expected. Rain will continue totaling between 1.25 inches and 2.75 inches on Sunday. Ukiah, Hopland and the valley areas will experience light southeast winds in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows in the high 40s.

Anderson Valley Anderson Valley can expect 1.25 to 2.5 inches on Saturday with gusty winds up to 21 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be near 56 degrees and lows around 47. Flooding in low lying areas, including near the Navarro River, is possible. On Sunday, Anderson Valley precipitation will amount between 1.5 and 2.75 inches. Southeasterly winds will bring breezy conditions between 8-13 mph. Temperatures will be in the high 50s during the day and around 50 degrees in the evening.

Be prepared and be careful this weekend Mendocino County!

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll keep you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

Finally, be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area. Stay safe out there!

Advertisements

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

Advertisements