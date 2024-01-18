Help document local fungi at the West Coast Mycoblitz in Fort Bragg on Jan. 21

FORT BRAGG, 1/18/24 – Community members and fungi fans are invited to join the Redwood Forest Foundation and Usal Redwood Forest for a day of exploring and documenting fungi at the Usal Redwood Forest in Fort Bragg on Saturday, Jan. 21. The event is free and all levels of experience are welcome.

Here is the announcement:

Please join us at the Usal Redwood Forest on Sunday, January 21st from 9am-4pm for the West Coast Mycoblitz, a mushroom foray to explore and document the diversity of fungi at RFFI!

The West Coast Mycoblitz is a coordinated crowd-sourced citizen science effort to identify and sequence mushroom species across the US. The event is hosted by Mycota, a project of the Hoosier Mushroom Society, that provides molecular laboratory services to advance the knowledge and biodiversity of fungi across North America.

On Sunday, January 21, groups of foragers will visit several sites at RFFI along the WRP Ridge, which divides the Usal Watershed to the west and the SF Eel River to the east. There are a variety of forest types and conditions to explore, and we’ll come back together after the forays to share and identify samples. There will be a tutorial on using iNaturalist, and a number of experienced mushroom guides to lead the foray groups.

Mushroom hunting provides an unparalleled opportunity to get to know the forest, soils, and critters where we live. The Mycoblitz also gives us the chance to work together to collect baseline data at Usal, so that we can track the impact of our community-based management practices over time.

We’re excited to welcome you to explore the Myco-communities at the Usal Redwood Forest. To join us on January 21st, please register here or rsvp to [email protected] for directions and other details. The event is free, and all levels of experience are welcome.

Mycota’s website for more information about the 2024 West Coast Mycoblitz: https://mycota.com/2023-continental-mycoblitz/