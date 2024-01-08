The Mendocino Setlist: January 8-14

MENDOCINO Co., 1/8/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, January 8
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Wednesday, January 10
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Ethan Kester – Musician Ethan Kester performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, January 11
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, January 12
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs “hot blues, cool jazz, and bawdy love songs.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. All ages, 5:30-7:00 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Open mic and game night – Combo game and open mic night along with food, beer, and wine. Games will take place in the south room with an open mic inspired by the Community Center’s beloved “Pub Nights” in the north room. The Caspar Kitchen Crew will provide a meal at this family-friendly event. Food and drink sales (tax included) benefit Caspar Community Center. Please no outside alcohol. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Jazz night with Paul McCandless, David Post and John Stowell – Grammy-winning instrumentalist and composer Paul McCandless, jazz guitarist John Stowell and singer David Post perform. All ages, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20 sliding scale, Mama’s Medicinals Hall, 328 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 734-3021.
Saturday, January 13
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
The Special Consensus – Two-time Grammy-nominated bluegrass band the Special Consensus performs at a fundraiser for the Willits Rotary High School Scholarship Fund. Refreshments supplied by Willits Sober Grad. All ages, doors at 2 p.m., show at 3 p.m., $25 presale or $35 at the door, Bruce’s Barn, 350 Sherwood Rd., Willits, contact Bruce Burton at [email protected] or 707-489-0155 for tickets.
Men of Worth – Scottish-Irish folk duo James Keigher and Donnie Macdonald, together Men of Worth, blend their voices with harmony and support their collection of songs with a varied selection of instruments. They have a very simple approach to their presentation, and in keeping with tradition, remain true to the music and story. Their show is a unique combination of humor, exciting tunes, and soulful, heartfelt ballads. All ages, 4 p.m., $20, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Sharon Garner & the Young Lions – Jazz group Sharon Garner & the Young Lions perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Alex de Grassi – Grammy-nominated finger-picking guitarist Alex de Grassi performs a solo concert to benefit the the Montessori del Mar Community School. All ages, 6:30 p.m., $40, Abalone Room at the Little River Inn, 7751 CA-1, Little River, ticket on sale here.
David Post and John Stowell – Renowned jazz guitarist John Stowell and international jazz singer David Post perform. John Stowell, acclaimed in Guitar World, toured the Soviet Union in ’83 with flutist Paul Horn, marking a historic moment in jazz diplomacy. He’s recorded extensively with bassist David Friesen and played with jazz legends like Milt Jackson and Art Farmer. David Post, with a classical choral background, excels in jazz. He studied and performed with greats like Dave Holland and Kenny Wheeler. He toured Russia in 2018 and has contributed to Saint Petersburg’s jazz scene since 2008. Tickets at door, $15-$20 sliding scale. All ages, 7 p.m., $15-$20 sliding scale, Mendocino Community Center, 998 School St., Mendocino.
Shovelman and Black Suzie – Musicians Black Suzie and Shovelman perform an evening of acoustic roots music. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theater, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah Valley-based group Back Porch Trio performs intimate, acoustic Americana originals and covers with sweet vocal harmonies. 21 and over, 8 p.m, sliding scale donation, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, January 14
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Seaside String Sisters – Folk Americana band the Seaside String Sisters will play covers and originals. They find inspiration for their music from artists like Kate Wolf, Gillian Welch, the Avett Brothers and John Prine. They all hail from Mendocino County and will be bringing their guitars, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin to share their music. All ages, 12-2:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Gaeun Kim – Gaeun Kim, New York-based cellist and winner of the 37th annual Klein International String Competition, performs with pianist Allegra Chapman. All ages, 4 p.m., $40, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.