Start 2024 off with a New Year’s Day hike in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 12/29/23 – Every year, nature lovers around the country hike their favorite trails on New Year’s Day to celebrate a new beginning. It’s a great way to breathe in some fresh air after New Year’s Eve festivities or enjoy the company of friends and family while surrounding oneself with the beauty of nature.

Here’s a round-up of First Day Hikes taking place across Mendocino County. You can also find our guide to parks and trails here. Happy New Year!

Hendy Woods State Park, Philo Explore Discovery Loop all-access trail, 1.5 mile ADA-accessible trail, with a guided hike through Big Hendy Grove. Learn about the complex systems of redwood ecology as you walk among the towering giants. Bring a cup for a hot beverage, dress in layers for cool and wet weather and bring water. Binoculars will be available to check out. Park at Day-Use Picnic Area. Day-Use fees are waived for Mendocino County locals, paid for by the Hendy Woods Community. Rain or shine. Meet at 10:30 a.m. for hot cocoa, hike is 11:a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hendy Woods State Park, a half-mile south of Highway 128 on Philo-Greenwood Rd., Philo, contact [email protected] or call (707) 309-4222 for more information.

Mill Creek Park, Ukiah

Start the New Year off right with a hike to the waterfall at Mill Creek Park. Mike Cannon and Tim Pletcher of the Ukiah Valley Trail Group will lead the hike up Valley View Trail. It is a hard eight-mile round trip hike. Participants can turn around early if desired. 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Valley View West Trailhead at Mill Creek Park, Mill Creek Rd., Ukiah.

Van Damme State Park, Little River Join volunteer Mario Abreu, local naturalist and mycologist, for a beginner’s introduction to mushroom identification, followed by a two-hour guided mushroom walk. Dress warmly and be prepared for inclement weather. Steady rain cancels. Please leave your canine friends at home. Pre-registration is mandatory, first-come, first-served and limited to 20 guests. Check in at the park entry station first for directions to the locked gate. A State Parks/MendoParks representative will greet registered attendees at the gate, which is open for event participants only The gate will be closed at 10:15 a.m. and reopened for exiting from 12-12:30 p.m. Day-use fees for this event are paid for by MendoParks. 9:45 a.m. check-in, hike starts at 10 a.m., Van Damme State Park, 8001 CA-1, Little River, contact Michelle Levesque to RSVP at [email protected]. Learn more here.

Did we miss an event? Email [email protected] with the details.

