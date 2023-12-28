Second winter storm to bring heavy rain and high winds to Mendocino County on Friday, Dec. 29 (updated 2:05 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

12/28/23 2:01 p.m. — The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a wind advisory for the Mendocino Coast from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 29. NWS Eureka now anticipates southeasterly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the coast.



This is in addition to a wind advisory for parts of northern Mendocino County, including Willits, Leggett and Laytonville. The advisory is in place on Friday, Dec. 29, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas under the advisory, regardless of elevation, can expect southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/23 – Winter rains continue throughout Mendocino County as we gear up to start a New Year. The most recent storm on Wednesday, Dec. 27, brought .80 inches of rain to Fort Bragg, .69 inches to Ukiah, and .32 inches to Potter Valley. However, the rain and wind isn’t over yet!

Advertisements

Starting Friday, Dec. 29, a second winter storm will make its way into the region, bringing up to 2.75 inches of rain and wind gusts between 50-60 mph to Mendocino County before subsiding over the weekend. Mother Nature will then reward us with partly sunny skies on New Year’s Day countywide.

And as always, with heavy rain comes the possibility of localized flooding and high winds, which can lead to downed tree limbs and power outages. If you have holiday decorations such as blow-ups, it might be a good idea to tuck them away now, as gusts can blow around unsecured objects.

Advertisements

As of Thursday afternoon, predicted rainfall amounts aren’t expected to cause major flooding in the usual flood zones, including the Navarro River in Navarro, the Garcia River near Point Arena and the Russian River in Hopland. However, conditions may change. River forecast data can be viewed here.

Here’s an overview of what to expect weather-wise in Mendocino County. We’ve also included

some additional resources at the end of the article. We’re including a winter weather info guide that we recommend you bookmark, and we’ll publish any major weather updates or resources as they become available.

NWS Eureka wind advisory in place for portions of northern Mendocino County

The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has thus far issued a wind advisory for parts of northern Mendocino County, including Willits, Leggett and Laytonville. The advisory is in place on Friday, Dec. 29, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas under the advisory, regardless of elevation, can expect southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Advertisements

NWS Eureka suggests drivers use extra caution while driving, especially if operating high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects should be secured. Areas under the advisory may see downed tree limbs and power outages.

As of this morning, Thursday Dec. 28, NWS Eureka is monitoring conditions in other areas of the county for a possible expansion of the advisory on Friday afternoon. We will update this article if that or any other advisories/warnings are put in place.

Northwestern areas of the county can expect high winds and up to 2.75 inches of rain

Advertisements

The northwestern part of the county will see intense impacts of this second winter storm. Willits can expect the highest winds on Friday afternoon, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Laytonville and Leggett can expect winds around 22 mph with gusts up to 33 mph. These areas are under a wind advisory on Friday. All three areas can expect between 1.5 to 2.75 inches of rain on Friday afternoon and evening. Willits, Laytonville and Leggett can expect highs near 55 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.

Advertisements

Showers will continue on Saturday and Sunday with patchy fog overnight. Highs will be between 51-53 degrees and lows between 33-38 degrees. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees throughout the northwestern inland area.

The coast can anticipate heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds

The southern part of the coast, including Point Arena, Manchester and Gualala, can expect up to 2.5 inches of rain on Friday. Thunderstorms are possible after 10 p.m. During the day, wind gusts could be up to 40 mph and down to 20 mph in the evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees and lows around 51 degrees.

On Saturday, Point Arena and neighboring communities may experience thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Showers remain possible throughout both Saturday and Sunday, with highs averaging 55-57 degrees and lows 45-47. On New Year’s Day, expect a slight chance of showers but primarily sunny conditions and highs near 57 degrees.

On the northern part of the coast, including Fort Bragg, Mendocino and Westport, expect up to 1.75 inches of rain on Friday. During the day, winds may gust up to 30 mph. Temperatures will see a high of 60 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

Advertisements

Fort Bragg, Mendocino and Westport can expect the possibility of a thunderstorm on Saturday, followed by a 50% chance of showers through Sunday. Highs will be near 56 degrees and lows between 46-48 degrees both days. New Year’s Day will bring a slight chance of showers in the morning and afternoon followed by mostly sunny conditions and a high near 56 degrees.

What to expect in valley areas of inland Mendocino County

Of all the valley inland areas, Anderson Valley will see the most rain. NWS Eureka forecasts up to 2.5 inches of rain possible starting Friday morning into the evening. Friday will bring gusty winds up to 32 mph during the day. Highs will be near 60 degrees and lows around 46 degrees. On Saturday morning, thunderstorms are possible followed by showers throughout the day into the evening. Highs will be near 57 degrees and lows around 40 degrees. The chance of showers remains on Sunday — expect highs near 56 degrees and lows around 37 degrees. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with highs near 59 degrees.

Round Valley could see up to 1.25 inches of rain starting Friday morning into the evening. The day will be breezy, with winds between 9 and 17 mph though gusts might reach as high as 26 mph. Winds will calm down in the evening. Highs will be near 55 degrees and lows around 39 degrees. Showers will continue on Saturday and Sunday with patchy fog in the morning. New Year’s Day will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees.

On Friday, Potter Valley is forecast to receive up to 1.75 inches of rain. Winds are expected to reach up to 23 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 34 mph. Winds will dwindle overnight. The valley will see highs near 57 degrees and lows near 41 degrees. Saturday and Sunday bring chances of showers and temperature highs near 55 degrees and lows between 32-36 degrees. New Year’s Day will bring patchy fog in the morning, followed by mostly sunny conditions and highs near 57 degrees.

Advertisements

In Ukiah Valley, including Hopland and Redwood Valley, expect up to 1.5 inches of rain and gusts up to 25 mph on Friday, including in the evening. Highs will be near 59 degrees and lows 47 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will bring a chance of showers with highs in the mid-50s and lows between 36-41 degrees. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with highs near 58.

Advertisements

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

If you’re going to travel through regions under winter weather warnings, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency and drive safely. Use extra caution when driving, especially high profile vehicles. Find tips on staying safe during high wind events here.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.