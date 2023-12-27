Mendocino County Animal Shelter warns “euthanasia strong possibility”; no longer accepting dogs 

Max is one of the many large dogs at risk for euthanasia and available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Learn more about him here. (Courtesy photo)

UKIAH, 12/27/23 – Mendocino County Animal Care Services announced today that due to an inundation of large stray dogs at the shelter, euthanasia is a “strong possibility” in the upcoming days. The shelter plans to list dogs that may be euthanized for up to five days before on a designated euthanasia page. A date for the planned euthanasia will be listed for each dog.

Additionally, the shelter is no longer able to accept dogs due to being at capacity. Animal Care Services is pleading with pet owners to microchip, license and name tag their pets in case the pets get out and are impounded.

If you find a stray dog, Animal Care Services asks you to prepare to take care of the dog for one to two weeks as the department looks for its owner. If it is not claimed, you will be called about bringing it to the shelter when space is available. Lost animals, including those being fostered away from the shelter, will be listed on the shelter’s lost and found Facebook page.

Here’s the official announcement:

We are now making the public aware that euthanasia for space is a strong possibility due to the high occupancy in the dog kennels. Going forward if needed, the dogs facing euthanasia will be posted on the below euthanasia page. If this occurs, we hope to be in a position to list these dogs for up to five days on the euthanasia page but can’t guarantee that will happen based on the variables / request that we receive from the public about running at large stray dogs. Euthanasia Page Animal Care Services is making a plea to animal owners to make sure that your animals have microchips, licenses or name tags on them in case they get out and are impounded. Reconnecting the animal with the owner is much easier when this occurs. We ask that animal owners check their fencing, gates to ensure all is in working order or make the necessary repairs that will prevent your animal from getting out. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to accept animals due to owners not reclaiming their impounded pets in a timely manner, impounding many animals over the last several days from the public and due to the poor economy that reduces the amount of pets that people now adopt, own and care for. If you find a stray dog and take the dog in please be prepared to possibly care for the dog for a 1 or 2 week period. We can scan the dog for a microchip, provide food and upload the dog’s picture to our Lost & Found Facebook page below in hopes that the owner will reclaim them. If/when we have available kennel space we will call you and have you bring the dog into the Animal Shelter. Lost & Found Facebook Page We are needing owned dogs that have been recently impounded to be picked up as soon as possible, dog fosters that can assist us for possibly 1 to 2 weeks and potential dog adopters to go to the below link and view the adoptable dogs. If there is a dog or dogs you have interest in please fill out an online application and a staff member will contact you and make arrangements for you to see the dog(s). Thank you. Animal Care Services