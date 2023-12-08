Route 128 to close at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 from Route 1 to Navarro due to flooding

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO CO., 12/8/23 – Caltrans District 1 announced this afternoon that State Route 128 will close from the Route 1 junction to Navaro (postmile 0-12) starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, due to flooding.

The Navarro River slowly started to flood over parts of State Route 128 during the past twenty-four hours as winter rains drenched the region this week. According to the National Weather Service Eureka, Anderson Valley can expect primarily sunny and dry conditions in the upcoming seven days, with a slight chance of precipitation Sunday night into early Monday.

An estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time. Caltrans advises drivers check https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for updates. We will update this article when time of reopening is announced.

Please respect the road closures and “turn around, don’t drown.”

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

