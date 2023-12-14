Caspar: Free dump day on Dec. 16

MENDOCINO Co., 12/14/23 — Cleaning up for the new year? A free “Dump Day” will be held by Caltrans at the Caspar transfer station on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until capacity is reached.

Here’s the announcement from Caltrans:

CASPAR – Caltrans District 1 announced a Clean California (Clean CA) Dump Day in partnership with the County of Mendocino and Solid Wastes of Willits for Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Caspar Transfer Station.

This Dump Day allows residents to drop off accepted large items for free. Dump Day events were made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative. A sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs, and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts.

Who: Residents

What: Free Dump Day event

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

Where: Caspar Transfer Station, 15000 Prairie Way, Caspar

Free Dump Day collection is limited to household items including furniture, appliances, mattresses, scrap metal and other large, bulky items. No tires, construction materials, electronics, business waste, hazardous waste, treated wood waste, or asbestos of any type will be accepted.

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means will not be accepted.

Tips for securing your load:

Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

Remove loose material and trash before driving.

Don’t overload – keep materials level with your truck bed.

Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

For questions about this Community Dump Voucher, please contact [email protected] or call (707) 572-7266.