MEDIUM Art Gallery set to reopen in new location in Ukiah on April 5

UKIAH, CA, 4/2/24 – MEDIUM Art Gallery is hosting a grand reopening on Friday, April 5, after it relocated recently to a new location in Pear Tree Center in Ukiah. The nonprofit art gallery was located previously in the Pear Tree Center and closed last month to move to a new location a few doors down. The gallery will celebrate its reopening with a new exhibition showcasing art by creatives age 18 and under.

Here’s the official press release:

MEDIUM Art Gallery is excited to announce its grand reopening at a new location, just two doors down from its former site inside the Pear Tree Center. The gallery took a brief hiatus for relocation, and it will now open its doors at 518 E. Perkins Street during the April First Friday Art Walk.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibition at its new location will be its third annual Youth Show, showcasing the talent of artists aged 18 and under. This event exemplifies MEDIUM Art Gallery’s commitment to nurturing artists’ development and success by providing a platform for artistic expression across generations.

“We are excited to unveil our new gallery space within the Pear Tree Center, reaffirming our dedication to fostering creativity and cultural engagement in the inland valley,” said Chris Pugh, Vice President of the Deep Valley Arts Collective, which operates the gallery.

“As we begin our reopening with our third annual Youth Show, we welcome the community to celebrate our community’s talented and imaginative young artists.”

The Youth Show will feature a wide range of artwork in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. Visitors can expect to be captivated by the creativity, passion, and unique perspectives these talented young individuals express. As with all exhibitions at the MEDIUM Art Gallery, attendees can participate in a community art-making project throughout April. Snacks and refreshments will also be available.

For more information about the Deep Valley Arts Collective and MEDIUM Art Gallery and a list of upcoming exhibitions and events, please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org or email [email protected].

About The Deep Valley Arts Collective:

The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Mendocino County that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community.