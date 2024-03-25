The Mendocino Setlist: March 25-31

MENDOCINO Co., 3/25/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

Monday, March 25

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, sign-ups take place from 7-7:15 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m., $10 for guests, $5 for performers, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, arenatheater.org.

Tuesday, March 26

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, March 27

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, March 28

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Friday, March 29

Marcus McCallen – Guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs acoustic Americana, folk and alt country. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Queer Country – Local alt country band Queer Country performs. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Saturday, March 30

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

The Jason Daniels Band – Based in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jason Daniels Band performs American roots music blended with psychedelic rock, funk, Latin and blues music. Blue Luke and Friends open the show. The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Laytonville Farmers’ Market Senior Match Fund. Dinner included in the cover. All ages, 6 p.m., Long Valley Garden Club, 375 Harwood Rd., Laytonville.

The Funky Dozen – The twelve-piece cover band the Funky Dozen performs funk and soul dance covers ranging from Earth, Wind and Fire to Bruno Mars. All ages, 7-11 p.m., $10, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Pete Sawyer and the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang – Grateful Dead tribute band the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang, led by Pete Sawyer, performs. Guitarist Bella Rayne will join as a special guest. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats – The latest installment in Blues on the Coast, Estrin and his band will perform roots rock and contemporary blues. The band was awarded the prestigious Blues Music Award for Band of the Year in 2018. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $35, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale at arenatheater.org.

Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

The L.C. Diamonds – The L.C. Diamonds perform rock ‘n’ roll classics and contemporary hits. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.

Sunday, March 31

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.



