CalFresh replacement benefits will be automatically issued after March 3 outages

MENDOCINO Co., 3/28/24 — Do you receive CalFresh benefits and lose power or suffer damages during the March 1 storms? Replacement benefits will be automatically issued to CalFresh recipients in selected zip codes across the state, including in Mendocino as well as El Dorado, Humboldt, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties.

Here’s the full announcement with additional details:

SNAP Food Replacement due to Widespread Power Outages as a Result of Strong Winter Storm in California Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that households impacted by widespread power outages that started on March 1st as the result of winter storms in California could be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/CalFresh benefits. This is one of many recent steps USDA has taken to ensure California residents in need have food to eat.

Rather than require SNAP households to report food losses individually, USDA allowed the State of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents of certain zip codes who lost food as a result of the power outages and winter storms. The waiver applies to specified zip codes from 12 counties: El Dorado, Humboldt, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, and Yuba. More details will be made available through the California Department of Social Services (CDSS).

SNAP participants in areas hardest hit by the power outages may have a portion of their March benefits replaced. SNAP recipients residing in other affected areas may request replacement benefits by filing an affidavit with the local office attesting to disaster-related loss.

Additionally, the USDA approved a temporary waiver extension that will allow participants in the SNAP/CalFresh in San Diego County to buy hot foods with their benefits through April 10, 2024. Due to severe storms and flooding, and effective immediately, retail food stores licensed by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and located in San Diego County may accept SNAP benefits in exchange for hot foods and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits.

FNS is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to widespread power outages and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the CDSS. Individuals seeking more information about these waivers and other available aid should dial 2-1-1. For more information about California SNAP, visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/food-nutrition/calfresh.