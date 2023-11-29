Mendocino County Featured Pet: Mocha

Mocha is looking for her forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 11/29/23 – This week’s featured pet is Mocha, a 10-month-old bundle of love available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Mocha has a heart of gold. Since she doesn’t have a tail, her entire rear end wiggles when she meets you! This is one happy girl, and we find her adorable! Unfortunately, Mocha did not get enough socialization and experiences as a younger pup, and she can frighten easily. Ms. Mocha does not like cars going by when she’s out walking and is unsure about other dogs. A guardian with experience of shy dogs would be the ideal guardian for Mocha. One thing for sure: Mocha will be a loyal, affectionate companion to her new family. Mocha is a mixed breed teenager of 10 months, and weighs a stunning 71 pounds. You can read more about Mocha here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.