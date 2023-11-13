Mendocino County candidate filing period begins today

MENDOCINO Co., 11/13/23 — Mendocino County Office of Elections has begun the official filing period for the March 5, 2024 primary statewide election, which means that candidates interested in running for various local, state, and federal offices have until at least early December to submit their paperwork. Those interested in running for county supervisor in Districts 1, 2 and 4, as well as a range of other positions can file for official candidacy until December 8, 2023, unless the incumbent is not running again, in which case those interested will have until December 13, 2024. The full list of candidates that have qualified to be on the March 5, 2024 primary election ballot will then be available to the public.

As of now, Supervisors Dan Gjerde in District 4 and Glenn McGourty in District 1 have announced they do not plan to seek reelection, and a number of local candidates have announced their plans to run for various supervisor seats. Assemblyman Jim Wood, who has represented the North Coast since 2014, also announced last week that he will not be running for office in 2024.

Those interested in filing for a local office can get the details and paperwork from the county’s election website; information for state and federal offices are on the California Secretary of State’s website. Paper information is also available at the county offices in Ukiah.

Advertisements

Here’s the announcement from the county:

CANDIDATE INFORMATION FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION MARCH 5, 2024 Candidate information packets for individuals wishing to file for the Federal, State or Local offices of: US President; US Senator; US Representative in Congress, 2nd District; Member of the Assembly, 2nd District; County Supervisor 1st District; County Supervisor 2nd District; County Supervisor 4th District; the Superior Court Judges who have already submitted their Judicial Notice of Intents by November 8, 2023 for Superior Court Judge, Department 4; Superior Court Judge, Department 6; and the applicable Mendocino County Central Committees are now available at our office or on our website (listed below). The candidate filing period begins November 13, 2023; the last day to file for these offices is Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5 p.m., unless the incumbent fails to file, the last day for non-incumbents is extended to December 13, 2023. Please go to our website at http://www.co.mendocino.ca.us/acr/candidateinfo.htm to read our Candidate Packet to find the qualifications required to become a candidate for local races. Please go to the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/pres-prim-march-2024/qualifications to find the qualifications required to be a candidate for the State and Federal races. You may call the Mendocino County Elections office at (707) 234-6819, or come by the Elections office at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1020 in Ukiah to obtain printed information. Mendocino County Office of Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, Nov. 13, 2023