District 1 Supervisor Glenn McGourty will not seek reelection

MENDOCINO Co., 5/2/23 — District 1 supervisor and current Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chair Glenn McGourty will not be seeking a second term in office, he announced in a press release today. McGourty was first elected to the office in 2020, facing multiple challengers for the seat, and began serving as the chair of the board this January.

“I will be ready to call it a day when my term is up in 2024,” notes the announcement, adding that “I still have many adventures ahead of me.”

Three supervisors seats will be up for reelection in 2024, and candidates will be able to file to officially declare their candidacy until December, 2023. In addition to McGourty, District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde has announced that he will not be running for reelection for the next term in office; District 2 Supervisor Maureen Mulheren has stated that she will run again. Current Fort Bragg Bernie Norvell has declared that he plans to run for Gjerde’s seat, and Adam Gaska has announced that he will be filing to run for McGourty’s seat. California’s primary election will take place on March 5, 2024.

Here’s the announcement from McGourty:

Mendocino County 1st District Supervisor Glenn McGourty has announced that he is not running for a second term on the Board of Supervisors in 2024. AAfter 35 years in public service, including 33 as a UC Cooperative Extension Farm Advisor and 2.5 as a Supervisor, I will be ready to call it a day when my term is up in 2024. I still have many adventures ahead of me, and when this term is over, it will be time to pursue them, he remarked. With the firsthand knowledge that the county faces many complex natural resource and economic issues, McGourty ran for supervisor in 2020 and won the election, backed by a broad coalition of voters with different interests. His term is marked by many challenges and changes for Mendocino County, including the COVID-19 Pandemic, appointing a new Chief Executive Officer, a generational turn over in county staff, multiple natural resource issues and natural disasters, economic challenges, and redistricting. McGourty presently serves as Chair of the Board of Supervisors. Reflecting on his service as a supervisor, McGourty said, AI will always be grateful my supporters who helped my campaign, voted for me, and continue to remain engaged in local government. Equally important, I appreciate the constituents who sometimes hold different views but share my commitment to civic engagement and improving our county. We all recognize the importance of caring for the place where we live. It is an honor to serve, and I am humbled by the trust you have given me as your supervisor. Press release from Glenn McGourty on May 2, 2023.